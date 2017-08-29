0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Nestled along the East River overlooking Manhattan’s downtown district is a beautifully unique hotel filled with an atmosphere that combines modern luxury and nature to generate a colossal terrarium. With large floor to ceiling windows, open spaces and rustic wood elements accented by greenery this amazing terrarium is spacious, airy, and best of all, green.

Nothing short of amenities is precious in any way. The light fixtures throughout the lobby are made of granite, which happens to be the same materials used from the same quarry that provided materials for the Brooklyn bridge, and are also embedded in the walls of the hotel. The color palette consists of earth tones, with natural colors of stone, wood and steel, used effortlessly to create the important elements like benches, stairs, walls and lounges. Pine floors were pulled out from an old Kentucky distillery and beams from a closed-down Brooklyn sugar plant. Even the rooftop pool and bar opening is fashioned from salvaged railroad ties—If the elements could speak, they would tell some remarkable stories.

Completely powered by wind, the 1Hotel could be conceived as New York’s greenest hotel. Guests will sleep in bedrooms with custom hemp-blend mattresses by Keetsa, which offer the utmost comfort. In each bathroom made with Natal mahogany, glass, and marble, triple-filtered rain showers are fitted with a 5-minute hour-glass timer to remind guests to become conscious of the water being used. With a fleet of Tesla vehicles available to guests for free, the hotel not only focuses on being green on the inside, but on the outside as well. Guests will be surprised to discover their room keys, which appear to be a simple piece of circular particle board, packed with seeds capable of sprouting a bed of flowers if planted.

With stunning views of the Manhattan skyline visible from select bedrooms and every inch of the rooftop bar and pool, guests can expect to submerge themselves in ultra-modern luxuries, without it costing the planet, while sipping on a cocktail and reveling in the famous New York sunsets and rooftop parties.

1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge