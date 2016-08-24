On Saturday night (August 20th), Michael Bolton, Bill O'Reilly and Joe Torre attended the 2016 Michael Bolton Charities Fundraiser, 'An Evening Under the Stars' at a Private Estate in Bridgehampton, New York.

Honoring Ali and Joe Torre , this charitable evening of dinner, drinks, and a private performance by Michael Bolton himself, was all in honor of women and children as victims of domestic violence everywhere. Other notable guests were BRAVO's Real Housewives of NY's Ramona Singer, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Heather Childers. Joe Torre gave a moving personal testament about his rough upbringing which left psychological scars but has led to his dedication and perseverance to support domestically abused children through his personal foundation.

Proving that he still has what it takes as a sweet voiced crooner, Michael Bolton took the stage and performed some of his best loved songs and duets with up and coming pop songstress, Sam Fly. They captivated the crowd with Stand By Me, How am I Supposed to Live, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, The Prayer and a moving rendition of Ray Charles’ Georgia.

Now in its 23rd year, The Michael Bolton Charities has been a consistent advocate and supporter of initiatives and organizations committed to responding to the needs of children and women at risk from domestic violence, physical and mental abuse, poverty, homelessness and human trafficking. The Michael Bolton Charities has benefitted more than 100 organizations across the country and for our event in August, The Retreat in Easthampton will be the local recipient of a portion of the monetary donations. The Retreat has been providing domestic violence and sexual assault services and education to families, friends, and neighbors on the East End of Long Island since 1987 and perfectly complements MBC as a partner.