On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, stars of the Hulu network attended their 2017 Hulu Upfronts at La Sirena in New York City. The presentation featured talent from Hulu’s original series including The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mindy Project, The Looming Tower, Future Man, I Love You, America and more.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty Images for Hulu
In attendance at this year’s upfronts were Tara Lynne Barr, Alexis Bledel, Hugh Dancy, Jeff Daniels, Tommy Dewey, Josh Hutcherson, Mindy Kaling, Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Michelle Monaghan, Elisabeth Moss, Tahar Rahim, Sarah Silverman and Samira Wiley, as well as guests Shakina Nayfack, Michaela Watkins, Jay Williams and more…