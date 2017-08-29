0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Considered one of the safest vacation destinations, Barbados offers travelers everything they need for a perfect Caribbean holiday. The calm luxurious beaches of the gold coast attract the majority of tourists and a share of celebrity vacationers most notably music phenomenon, Rihanna. The windswept east coast attracts a fair share as well, with surfer-friendly shores facing the Atlantic Ocean. However, if you are visiting this tropical paradise only for a day, we have collected the best hotspots for Jetsetters to experience the very best of Barbados in 24 hours; where to stay, what to do and how to enjoy everything the island has to offer.

BEACHFRONT LUNCH AT BAJAN BLUE, SANDY LANE LUXURY RESORT

Located in the exclusive Sandy Lane Luxury Resort, one of the best ocean front hotels in the world, the atmospheric Bajan Blue is perfect beachside dining. This informal restaurant offers all day dining and a mélange of European, Caribbean and Asian influenced cuisine. The elaborate Sunday Brunch is a must, as are the spectacular themed buffet evenings. Other features include the modern wine bar, sushi station and state-of-the-art grill.

A sweeping marble staircase leads down to the wonderfully spacious Lower Terrace, adorned with relaxing seating shaded by expansive umbrellas. Its architectural design is subtly styled to create the feel of an amphitheatre for you to enjoy the beauty of the Caribbean setting. From morning until night, the Lower Terrace offers a dining and drinks service, as well as their special Afternoon Tea.

Sandy Lane St. James, Barbados

Tel: +1 (246) 444-2000

sandylane.com

CLIFF-SIDE DINING AT THE CLIFF

Considered one of the finest dining experiences in the Caribbean, the restaurant The Cliff sits to accommodate those arriving by yacht, as every candlelit table has a sea view. Appetizers include but not limited to, spicy Thai-style beef salad, snow crab cake, or savory escargot in puff pastry. For the main course, try swordfish with yellow curry sauce and jasmine rice, seared tuna with saffron caper sauce and tomato coulis, or a prime beef tenderloin with wild mushroom fumé and truffle Parmesan fries. General Manager, Peter Harris, is always around to ensure diners enjoy their experience. With delectable desserts and impeccable service, The Cliff remains one of the premiere dining experiences in Barbados.

Derricks, St. James, Barbados

Tel: +1 (246) 432 1922

thecliffbarbados.com

SEASIDE DINING AT CHAMPERS

Champers offers the romance of seaside dining in its Gazebo or Open Terrace. Air condition comfort is also available at lunch in the upstairs Dining Room. Feel comfortable while complementing the beautiful surroundings by dressing elegantly casual. If art is your passion, take a minute to browse the exquisite works of art in their “On the Wall” art gallery curated by Vanita Comissiong.

Their mission is “Taking pride in providing unpretentious casual dining in an unforgettable, relaxed atmosphere, offering consistently good value and service aimed at pleasing the most discerning palate through freshness and quality.”

Skeetes Hill, Bridgetown, Barbados

Tel: +1 (246) 434-3463

champersrestaurant.com