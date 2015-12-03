3 Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season in the Sunshine State

By James Clark.

Are you a recent New York-to-Florida transplant, or a yearly snowbird? Do you need to get out of the freezing Northeastern temps this holiday season? We thought so. South Florida is indeed the perfect spot to escape to in the winter months, but you might find yourself missing New York’s seasonal festivities. Here are three ways to make the most wonderful time of the year seem a little more like home.

Hanukkah: Miami MatzoBall

Make Hanukkah a little more Jewcy this year at Miami’s MatzoBall, the nation’s leading Jewish singles party . You might have attended this event in New York in years past, but Miami turns the dreidel by hosting it at the exclusive LIV. This is the place to be this Hanukkah (and you just might find yourself a nice Jewish boy or girl). VIP admission is only available to those who reserve bottle service. Hurry, this party is almost full.

matzoball.org

Christmas: Area 31

Celebrate this Christmas day with a feast fit for a king. From noon to 9 p.m. at the EPIC Hotel, a buffet with a pig carving station, confit turkey thigh, smoked fish board, red and white wine, and much more is available for any Christmas-loving-foodie. $95. Reservations are running out.

Area 31 at the EPIC Hotel:

270 Biscayne Blvd, Miami;

305-424-5234

New Year’s Eve: Miami Fireworks Yacht Party

Who wants another crowded New Year’s Eve in Times Square when you can spend this New Year’s on the coast, counting down the minutes to 2016 on a yacht? This four-story, $40 million Mega Yacht features a two-level nightclub, a third level top-tier Admirals Club, and a beautiful SKY deck, giving you the best views of the Miami New Year’s Firework Show.

ournightlife.com

Whether you escaped the freezing temperatures temporarily, or are looking for a new but familiar tradition in your new South Florida home, there is something to do this season to make the holidays a little more MAGICAL.