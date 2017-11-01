0 SHARES 7 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Fall is arriving slowly with its cooler days and colder nights. Summer seems so long ago that it is probably time to consider your next trip. Here are five destinations worthy of consideration that we believe you will Fall in love with this autumn…

The Four Seasons Hotel Amman, Jordan

There are many reasons to visit the Capital of Jordan and in particular the Four Seasons. Like Rome the Capital of this ancient city is located on seven hills. Jordan provides a crucial insight into the regions ancient and biblical history with the five star Four Seasons acting as the ideal start point. Visit Wadi Rum where movies such as Lawrence of Arabia and The Martian were filmed. See the ancient city of Petra, Jerash and the Dead Sea. More locally visit the Amman Citadel or just stay on the hotel grounds and enjoy a cocktail at SIRR, the hotel’s speakeasy…

fourseasons.com/amman

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

One of the great hotel institutions in London, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is constantly striving to ensure continuity of the highest levels of service with upgrading of its facilities to remain relevant to its clientele. Recently restoration of the façade on the front of the hotel was fully completed bringing back the full beauty of the structure. New experiences at the Hotel include cookery classes in concert with specialist cookware firm Divertimenti. This Thanksgiving, there is no excuse to remain away from London. Bar Boulud is offering a Thanksgiving menu. For children the experience of the season has to be Afternoon Tea with Bertie Bear from Harrods – maybe for the Adults as well…

mandarinoriental.com

The Silver Muse, Silversea

The Silver Muse is the latest ship to join the five-star luxury cruise line that is Silversea. This ultra-luxury ship accommodates under 600 guests in intimate yet spacious surroundings. Experience the only Relais & Chateaux dining at-sea at La Dame restaurant. The Silver Muse combines the best in service with accommodations whilst taking its passengers on trips around the world. This Fall sees South America and the Caribbean as key itineraries served by the Silver Muse.

silversea.com

Hotel Croydon &The Waterside Hotel South Beach, Miami

Mark your calendar now for the Art Basel Miami Beach fair in early December and bridge Thanksgiving and the Christmas period with a quick trip to socialize in the warmth of South Beach Miami. Why not stay at boutique hotel, The Hotel Croydon Miami Beach – eat and drink at The Tavern and make the most of the swimming pool and rooftop sundeck. Alternatively why not experience the latest addition to the 18-property Group, The Waterside Hotel. The Waterside offers a ‘retro-chic’ hotel style experience in North Beach with the latest amenities and large windows to see and feel the warmth of the Florida sunshine.

hotelcroydonmiami.com

watersidehotelmiamibeach.com

Fogo Island Inn Hotel, Newfoundland, Canada

Get away from it all, literally, at the won-just-about-every-award Fogo Island Inn located off the coast of Newfoundland Canada on an idyllic island. A contemporary looking X-shaped structure which provides a sleek juxtaposition against the rocky island on which is sits on stilts to minimize the buildings impact on the flora and fauna of the island. The 29 suites have floor to ceiling views of the island and amenities include a library, wood fired sauna and outdoor hot tubs. Interestingly the use of natural materials was championed throughout the guest suites with the only plastic object being the telephone.

fogoislandinn.ca