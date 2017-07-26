0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Looking for a last ditch summer vacation before the leaves fall and work begins to pick up again. We have some great deals we think you will love. Sip cocktails while lounging around on the sun soaked sandy beaches of Miami, or release some tension at a luxurious spa.

Mandarin Oriental – Includes American Breakfast for 2 adults, complimentary dining for children 11 and under, make-your-own cupcake activity, complimentary valet parking and wifi. In addition, enjoy 4 passes to the Pérez Art or the Frost Science Museums in Miami.

Ritz Carlton – Embark on a Miami staycation, and enjoy unparalleled experiences at an oceanfront luxury resort. Receive a warm welcome of crafted libations at the new signature restaurant Artisan Beach House as well as daily breakfast for two, valet parking and deluxe overnight accommodations.

The Confidante’s deals are perfect for a girls or couple’s weekend –

DAYCATION ($375.00 (inclusive of tax & gratuity): (2) massages or facial (tax & gratuity included in price): 50 min Swedish Massages or 50 min Customized Miami Beach Facial. (2) chairs at pool or beach: Pool and beach ticket provided. (2) drinks poolside-Options: Specialty cocktails -or- Glass of wine or beer -or- Soft drink -or- Water bottle Dinner for two at B&B or Talde (tax & gratuity included in package): $100 gift certificate provided (can be used to order any F&B item on menu). Anything over $100 will be at guest expense. Discounted valet $12

STAYCATION $525 (inclusive of tax): Includes everything in Staycation + 1 night stay in a standard room.



Restrictions apple for most of these deals.



