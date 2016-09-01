WAVERLY BROOKLYN: THE LATEST LUXURY CONDOMINIUM DEVELOPMENT

Orange Management, a leading Manhattan-based real estate firm, today announced the launch of sales at its latest luxury condominium development, Waverly Brooklyn (Waverly), in the historic neighborhood of Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Situated at the nexus of Clinton Hill, Fort Greene and Prospect Heights, the development (located at 500 Waverly Avenue) will set a new luxury standard for the area – a full-service building with high-end interiors and a distinctive façade design that puts it at the vanguard of the architectural concrete renaissance in New York City (NYC). With GKV Architects directing both the interior and exterior programs for the seven-story, 48-unit development, Waverly introduces a unique look for Brooklyn, with a façade comprised of architectural concrete ‘picture frames,’ hand-laid Norman brick and custom fenestration. “As our first condominium development in the borough, we wanted to ensure that the location was quintessentially Brooklyn. “Waverly Brooklyn is located on a prominent corner adjacent to two of Brooklyn’s most-prized Historic Districts – Clinton Hill and Fort Greene.”

The open-plan kitchens for the 37 units will feature fully-integrated appliances, generously-scaled breakfast bars with built-in storage, honed quartz countertops and abundant cabinetry finished with an elegant combination of oak wood and white lacquer. An array of high-end European appliances and fixtures—from Bosch, Bertazzoni, Grohe and Liebherr allow for gourmet-level functionality. Select three-bedroom, four-bedroom and penthouse units also feature Bosch speed ovens, wall ovens and 36-inch cooktops. Materially rich, clean and contemporary, the bathrooms for the market-rate units offer Italian porcelain floor tile from Atlas Concorde and large-format floor-to-ceiling wall tile. Custom wood vanities are topped with Calacatta Oro quartz. The glass-enclosed showers are finished with matching porcelain mosaic tile from Atlas Concorde.

MNS will be the exclusive agent handling sales and marketing for the market-rate residences. Pricing for those units will start at approximately $595,000 for studios and go up to approximately $2.4 million for a four-bedroom penthouse home. Residents will benefit from an anticipated 25-year 421-a real estate tax abatement. Additionally, Krasnow and her design team will be handling the interior staging at Waverly. The top-level services and amenities at Waverly include an attended lobby; a resident lounge with library, media center and kitchenette adjacent to a second-floor terrace with outdoor cooking and dining facilities; a landscaped and furnished courtyard with gas grills and communal dining area; a landscaped and furnished rooftop garden with outdoor shower and NYC views; a fitness center; bicycle storage for rent; and private storage that is available for purchase. In addition, the development will include Brooklyn’s first fully-automated parking garage, with spaces available for rent, as well as a 8,752-square-foot retail space.

Some of the borough’s most-cherished green spaces are in close proximity including Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and Prospect Park, and just a few blocks away is the new eight-acre Pacific Park (currently in construction). Directly across the street is a neighborhood hot spot, Emily—a destination pizza venue, which also serves an award-winning burger. High-end retailers are just a short walk away including Barneys Coop, Rag & Bone, Shinola, as well as fast fashion purveyors like H&M and Uniqlo. For those looking to travel out of the neighborhood, the Manhattan-bound C train is across the street and Atlantic Terminal is a 10-minute walk away -- with nine Manhattan-bound subway lines as well as a Long Island Rail Road Station, providing access to the entire length of Long Island.

waverlybrooklyn.com | 212-367-7500 or visit the sales gallery located on-site at 500 Waverly Ave, Brooklyn (by appointment only).