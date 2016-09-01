By: Jennifer Azzolini

Manhattan’s largest curated weekly market, Grand Bazaar NYC offers a plethora of diverse one of a kind items created by local designers. When Grand Bazaar first opened, they were devoted to give back to the neighboring public schools. A group of parents wanted to help raise funds by creating a local “yard sale”. The market went viral, and officially started in 1985 to ensure the continuity for all students as they moved up in school. Originally named the Green Flea Market, as their following grew it was later changed to Grand Bazaar NYC in the summer of 2016 to reflect the changing times and their booming market. To this day, all proceeds are donated to local schools for enrichment programs such as arts, sports, books, tutoring, and more that reach over 4,000 children.

Every Sunday the sprawling 43,000 square feet market comes to life, where you can find antiques, artisans, edibles, and always one of a kind items, from local vendors and merchants. Shop indoors and outdoors to find a range of unique treasures such as handmade jewelry, vintage watches, art, photography, and furniture that resemble the melting pot of New York.

Additional to the weekly market, Grand Bazaar NYC features fun, special themed events. Kicking off the festivities is their grand opening on September 11. Check out the fantastic selection of rare jewelry made by experienced and emerging designers on September 25 for the Artisan Jewelry Bazaar Event. On October 23, celebrate Halloween by satisfying your sweet tooth for the Artisans Sweet Tooth Event, that features yummy treats from macaroons, pumpkin pies, muffins, chocolate, and more. During the month of December get into the holiday spirit for the Grand Holiday Bazaar which will also be open on Saturdays as well to get a jump start on your holiday shopping needs.

Come visit and explore Grand Bazaar NYC, check out vintage items, and make sure you stop by for their special events and know that you will be supporting over 4,000 children attending local public schools. With endless assortments, you never know what you might find! Grand Bazaar NYC is located at 100 West 77th St (at Columbus Avenue).

www.grandbazaarnyc.org