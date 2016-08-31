Recently named one of the top resorts in the Caribbean, The Somerset on Grace Bay in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, embodies luxury with 53 villas up to 5,300 square feet, and VIP services that appeal to discerning couples and families. Located on the powdery white sands and calm turquoise seas of the World’s Best Beach (TripAdvisor 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards), this intimate resort is the perfect setting for guests to create treasured times.



The exquisitely furnished coastal villas range from one-bedroom residences at 1,400 square feet up to the 5-bedroom Estate Penthouse, which sleeps up to 12 people. All villas feature marble floors and bathrooms, bathrobes, soaking tubs, washer/dryer, and Wi-Fi. Estate Villas have wrap-around terraces with ocean views, hot tub and grill. The concierge handles pre-arrival grocery shopping for guests to take advantage of the fully-equipped kitchen with Viking appliances.

With 350 days of sunshine each year, guests have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the breathtaking beach and outdoor activities on Turks and Caicos. Two pools with LEED-certified, eco-friendly glowing tiles are the resort’s picturesque centerpiece including a zero-entry infinity-edge pool and 138-foot reverse-current lap pool with underwater sound system. Activity seekers enjoy the fitness center, croquet lawn, bicycles, kayaks, snorkel equipment, stand-up paddleboards, windsurfers and Hobie cats. Yoga and Pilates are available during the week, and spa services are offered privately in the guest’s villa or in the spa. The complimentary Caicos Kids Club ensures that little ones will enjoy their own kind of unforgettable fun.

Island-inspired cuisine is available at the white tablecloth Pavilion restaurant with open-air kitchen and wood stone oven, and poolside at LunaSea Pool Bar & Grill. Private beach dining and in-villa personal chef services are also available. A complimentary reception with live music, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails is held every Monday evening, and the popular Tuesday Night Beach BBQ Party with fire performer, music and dancing under the stars is a hit with guests and locals alike. Personalized service is a hallmark at The Somerset on Grace Bay. The staff relishes providing guests with a relaxing atmosphere with remarkable service, and sharing insider tips to enjoy their island home. At The Somerset, it is easy to indulge in the most luxurious thing of all — treasured time together.

