HUDSON TERRACE: CELEBRATE IN STYLE

By: Alyssa Montalbano

Resident had the pleasure of hosting their August Cover Event with actor Steve Guttenberg at the trendy Hudson Terrace, located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen. With the trailer for Guttenberg’s upcoming Syfy movie 2Lava 2Lantula playing in the background, to Allen Dalton Entertainment providing guests with top hits and Resident’s logo scrolling through the chandeliers, guests were able to relax, network and completely enjoy their unique experience.

From corporate events to galas, weddings and birthdays, from small private events to large scale events, Hudson Terrace can accommodate it all! Boasting three event spaces in one venue, the options for events are endless. Hudson Terrace offers a unique scenery with a combination of an upscale lounge and nightclub setting. The Salon, The Garden Terrace and The Rooftop Lounge Garden offer endless options for events. Lighting, audio and visual technology allow each event to be completely customized based on the occasion and the staff at Hudson Terrace allows for the seamless creation and execution of each event.

If you’re looking for a fun time out on the town with friends, Hudson Terrace also offers a number of upcoming events, from Lazer Tag Brunch, Boozy Rooftop Brunch’s, Sunset Fridays and more! Check out the calendar of events:

hudsonterracenyc.com/upcoming_events

To book your next event with Hudson Terrace, visit

hudsonterracenyc.com