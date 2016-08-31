By: Alyssa Montalbano

Maison Cubi brings a new and exciting look to the old-fashioned boxed wine we all know. Delicious, compact and fashionable, this boxed wine was founded by Philippe Mao and Gérald Stinner. The dynamic duo was tasked with a simple but challenging goal: ending the boxed wine stigma! Maison Cubi wines comes from independent French vineyards in Provence and Languedoc. The biodegradable cardboard packaging keeps wine free of oxidation and light exposure for one month, giving wine-lovers the luxury of enjoying one glass at a time without sacrificing the quality. Each compact, economical and environmentally conscious box is equivalent to four 750 ml. bottles. In March 2016, Maison Cubi introduced their first 1-liter rosé, perfect for those weekend getaways or movie nights in the park. Maison Cubi offers a variety of wines including Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Pinot Noir & more.

OUR FLAVORS

Rosé from Domaine de la Castille 2015 Vin de Pays du Var, Provence. A racy and crisp rosé with an elegant pale pink color. Light bodied and floral.

Sauvignon Blanc 2015 from Domaine Grauzan in Languedoc. A very well balanced palate with lovely floral elements and light mineral flavors.

Viognier from Domaine Grauzan in Languedoc. A full palate with peach, mango flavors & a touch of lemon. A floral and aromatic wine that will pair beautifully with white meat, creamy sauces or even spicy dishes.

Pinot Noir 2014 from Domaine Grauzan in Languedoc. Light with fresh tannins & pleasant red berry flavors. A very versatile Pinot that will pair a wide range of dishes.

Syrah/Carignan 2015 from Abbaye St Eugenie in Languedoc. An intense nose of dark berries, supple palate and a very good overall balance.

Maison Cubi is also currently planning to release brand new products next year. With this already great line-up, the future holds no boundaries in what they will proudly produce!

www.maisoncubi.com