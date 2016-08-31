SANT ANDREA CAFE: CENTRAL PARK’S GATEWAY TO ITALY

By: Elizabeth Darwen

Sant Andrea Café is a new restaurant which brings the authenticity taste and tradition of Italian cuisine to a new world audience. Highly respected restaurateur Alex Kalas – credited for popular Villagio out-posts in South Florida and Chicago – and Chef Massimiliano Francucci present a sophisticated menu of refined Venetian cuisine in a beautifully-designed, bright and airy space overlooking Central Park South. The aim at Sant Andrea is to convey the essentials of Italian cuisine to its clientele with consideration to Italian tradition. Globally acclaimed chef, Massimiliano Francucci leads this mission with his passion for pastry and culinary dining.

One of the unique elements of the menu is how a number of the dishes are uniquely paired with vari-eties of olive oil to enhance the pleasure of the tasting. In addition house made panini’s using authen-tic ingredients round-out the experience. Choose between varieties of excellent mains – such as the Staccetti di Manzo (thinly sliced beef with fresh tomato, capers, Taggiasche olives, served with eggplant puree and fried mixed vegetable sticks paired with X.O.O Campania olive oil. Alternatively, why not try the signature Astice Sant Andrea (Fresh Maine lobster out of the shell sautéed with lime tomato, fresh thyme, cilantro, served with del-icate lime mashed potatoes and crabmeat bisque served with X.O.O Umbria olive oil.)

The bar boasts an impressive wine-list, sourced from leading vineyards of Italy, America, Argentina and around the world. The restaurant’s elegant interior, designed by award-winning designers Jeffrey Beers International, is outfitted with marble benches, wooden furnishings. The open kitchen overlooks a dining area whimsi-cally lit by 637 crystal light fixtures and wide glass doors open entirely to allow for al fresco dining over-looking Central Park.

Sant Andrea Cafe is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at 40 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019.

For reservations or information please call 212 369 4000 or visit santandreacafe.com