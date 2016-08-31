Event planner, florist and decorating guru— from New York City to the Hamptons, Mark Masone is the go-to for any special occasion, day or night. From intimate dinner parties and anniversaries, to over-the-top weddings and premiere fêtes, Mark and Flowers by Topaz provide a one-stop source for everything events.

A true industry veteran, Mark established Flowers by Topaz twenty years ago, as the ultimate floral and event planning and production source. From the theme, food, décor, music, venue, and of course flowers, Mark adds a one-of-a-kind, chic touch to any event.

With a lifelong passion for the event industry, Mark began working at a local floral shop at the young age of thirteen; just five years later, Mark opened up a boutique of his very own. Though his start has a floral focus, Mark recognized that there are countless elements that make an event truly memorable— “For me, it’s not just about the flowers, it’s everything, it’s the overall look that makes the final product.”

Mark and the Flowers by Topaz team has worked with an exclusive clientele, boasting a who’s-who from New York City to Hollywood – New York Governor David Paterson and Lindsay Lohan, as well such major corporations as Sony and Avon, are counted amongst his clients – and his work has appeared on Martha Stewart Morning Living, Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Oheka On Demand. Recently, Mark and the Flowers by Topaz team have designed florals for the Hamptons Magazine Dinner for Dwyane Wade at Southampton’s Madame Tong’s Redeux, Gotham Magazine’s 10th Annual Gala with Ed Westwick and Mary J. Blige and the St. Pucchi Couture Fashion Show; Mark’s work was also featured on VH1’s My Big Friggin’ Wedding.

Most recently, Mark and long-time associate, Pat Boscaino joined forces to establish The Artful Event. Together, with more than twenty-five combined years of experience in the event industry, The Artful Event caters to their clientele’s each and every need – from brainstorming to final production – ensuring that every personal need is met. The duo continues to work toward their mission REALISTIC BUDGETS WITH REMARKABLE RESULTS.

ABOUT FLOWERS BY TOPAZ: Flowers by Topaz boasts an impressive catalog of resources to assist in making any event a memorable success: from silks and custom fresh arrangements, to plush stuffed animals and plants, even personalized gourmet gift baskets for every day celebrations. Mark and the Flowers by Topaz team manages each event from beginning-to-end— attending each meeting, ensuring that the chosen theme is carried throughout all aspects of the event and each component is meticulously planned, placing absolute focus on even the smallest of details. Flowers by Topaz offers clients an array of packages to fit the needs and budgets of its clients— specialty services include: contemporary, traditional and custom fresh floral arrangements, plants, European dish gardens, silk arrangements, dried floral arrangements, weddings, gourmet gift baskets, greeting cards, candles, linen rentals, chair covers, invitations and furniture rentals. For further information, please visit www.flowersbytopaz.com.