Yandy.com Presents New York Fashion Week’s First Ever Halloween Runway Show

For the first time in the history of New York Fashion Week, attendees were treated to a colorful and much-anticipated Halloween Runway Show From cute and cuddly to hysterical and downright eye-catching, the Halloween fashions unveiled by the renowned lingerie and costume e-tailer were so sexy it was scary!

"As adult Halloween costumes have grown sexier and more fashionable by the year, we continually got asked why we weren't at Fashion Week," said Chad Horstman, Yandy.com's Founder and CEO. "With this year's collection featuring our most buzz-worthy pop culture costumes ever as well as fashion-forward takes on classic costume styles, we felt there was no better place to launch Halloween 2016 than the center of the fashion universe."

Embodying the empowerment of the Yandy lifestyle and the playfulness of Halloween, fashion models strutted down the runway cracking whips as Circus Ringmasters and tearfully tossing tissues as "Miss Almost Won" from last year's infamous Ms. Universe debacle. Following up on 2015's sold-out "Donna T. Rumpshaker" costume, attendees were also treated to Yandy's "Donna 2.0" version during the show's finale, along with a surprise appearance from another presidential hopeful, "Capitol Hill". Throw in classic Yandy originals like Sexy Pizza along with 2016 exclusives like Sexy Ali Hamilton and Sexy Poop Emoji, and the result was a fun, extravagant evening for Yandy.com to officially kickoff Halloween 2016!