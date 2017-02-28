By Nina Kullmann.

East Edgewater is one of Miami’s most appealing and fastest growing neighborhoods with panoramic vistas of Biscayne Bay and a convenient proximity close to the Design District, Wynwood Art District, Midtown and Downtown, which are the go-to destinations for luxury shopping, high-end dining and world-class arts & culture. In short, it is the IT-place to reside.

Situated directly along Biscayne Bay just north of downtown Miami’s central business district and east of Biscayne Boulevard between the city’s two main bridges – the Venetian and Julia Tuttle causeways – the East Edgewater enclave is only minutes away from Miami’s famous beaches with residences at a fraction of the price in comparison to Miami Beach.

The up-and-coming district is often compared to as the city’s new “South of Fifth” district, a popular Miami Beach neighborhood which experienced a similarly dramatic makeover in the 1990s and early 2000s. With East Edgewater’s transformation already underway, we will really start to see the emerging neighborhood come to life over the next few years with the rise of new residential developments, restaurants, beautiful parks, a stunning waterfront bay walk, and thousands of new residents – some of which even include professional athletes and celebrities.

At the forefront of East Edgewater’s emergence is South Florida developer Two Roads Development – the firm is putting the finishing touches on its Biscayne Beach condominium, a 52-story luxury waterfront tower built in partnership with GTIS Partners, which is set to open to residents in the spring of 2017. These units include 1-to-3 bedroom condos and six two story upper penthouses, which measure up to 12,000 square feet in size. For over the top luxury, the penthouses include private rooftop terraces with swimming pools and outdoor kitchens. As these residences are equipped with the most modern technology and furniture, prices range from $400,000 to over $9 million.

Two Roads Development specializes in luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities and services in the industry. The company takes pride in over 120 years of combined experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States.

