Taconic Investment Partners LLC, a New York owner, operator and developer of commercial and residential real estate, is pleased to announce the release of its final residence at The Sterling Mason in TriBeCa – Penthouse C. Listed for $18.95 million, this coveted duplex penthouse seamlessly embraces indoor/outdoor living including a private, wraparound terrace comprised of more than 1,000 square feet.

“The Sterling Mason’s Penthouse C is a buyer’s dream, located in the heart of TriBeCa, one of Manhattan’s most prolific neighborhoods,” said Daniel McInerney, vice president of Taconic Investment Partners. “This grand home offers quintessential city views, refined architectural details and finishes that represent sophisticated and modern living in a full-service, loft-style building.”

The 4,986-square-foot penthouse includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms (including two powder rooms), a grand foyer and a fireplace. The master suite – the largest in The Sterling Mason – boasts an enormous walk-in closet and windowed master bathroom with heated herringbone Bianco Dolomiti marble floors. An ideal living space for an art connoisseur, the home features a 40-foot-long, gallery-like living/dining room with French doors that lead to its expansive 1,065-square-foot terrace, which offers magnificent views.

Other Penthouse C features include custom walnut cabinetry and millwork by renowned cabinet maker Henrybuilt, honed imperial Danby marble slab countertops and backsplash, and a Wolf integrated electric convection wall oven. The spa-like master bath includes hand-laid herringbone tile floors, a one-of-a-kind Lefroy Brooks soaking bath and an oversized double White Oak vanity.

Bruce Ehrmann, J. Roger Erickson and Christopher Morales of Douglas Elliman are handling the listing.