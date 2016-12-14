0 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

Men across the nation are getting back to shaving basics, thanks to Van der Hagen’s traditional wet shaving tools, including the boar and badger shave brushes, pure, kettle processed shave soaps and ceramic shave bowls. The brands back to basics, retro inspired shave products are made from the purest ingredients and designed to deliver the closest, cleanest shave possible.

The history of Van der Hagen stems from an old fashioned kettle process. As a premier bar soap manufacturer, they have and continue to bring the soaps to shelf life with a process that involves the ingredients being added to a heated kettle, then cooled and packed by hand. The result is a unique formula that contains over 405 humectant moisturizers.

Like a fine wine, Van der Hagen shave soaps are handmade batch by batch. Combining the tried and true method of kettle processing with pure ingredients, Van der Hagen shave soaps won’t clog pores or blades, and they give a superior razor glide. The premium shave brushes offer gentle, exfoliating application, while the ceramic bowls bring efficiency and class.

Van der Hagen shave soaps not only provide for the closest shave, but they are also hypoallergenic and rinse more completely than typical soaps, leaving the face feeling soft and smooth.

Available at an affordable price and offered in two ranges, luxury and premium, Van der Hagen shave tools are now available at mass retailers nationwide as well as online.

The Van der Hagen collection of products is available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Whole Foods, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Duane Read and VanderHagen.com

Beard Guyz is a collection of grooming products made from the finest ingredients nature has to offer. Combining natural oils, conditioning butters, herbal extracts and vitamins into formulas that clean, condition and moisturize facial hair as well as care for your skin, they have been beard tested and are barber recommended!

Beard Guyz Beard Balm 25, $14.99

Beard Balm provides offers the best conditioning for a well groomed beard

Achieved with a blend of 25 butters, oils and extracts to create the right balance of moisturizers and conditioners

Beard Balm 25 is quickly absorbed into the beard and skin, and does not leave a greasy feeling

Beard Guyz Beard Oils 25, $14.99

Beard Oil 25 contains a blend of 25 natural and organic oils that have exceptional benefits for the skin and hair

Quick absorbing oil provides deep moisturizing of the skin as it works to help soften and tame beards

Beard Guyz Daily Wash 35, $9.99

Daily Wash 35 contains a blend of 35 active ingredients, working together to clean the beard and skin of the oils and impurities that occur during the day

Gentle enough for everyday use

Apply kit contents, allow to develop and then proceed to wash off and apply the After Glow Gloss for a silky smooth effect

Beard Guyz Deep Conditioner 25, $9.99

Deep Conditioner 25 works to moisturize and condition the hair of the beard leaving it feeling soft

Specifically created to work well on coarse, stubborn and gray hairs

The Beard Guyz collection of products is available at BeardGuyz.com, Amazon.com, CVS, Duane Reade, Stop & Shop, Walgreens and Target.com.

