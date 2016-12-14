The Peninsula New York is thrilled to announce the newest addition to the hotel’s collection of signature suites, with the unveiling of the Fifth Avenue Suite. Located on the 17th floor and boasting spectacular views of Fifth Avenue, the new suite spans over 2,500 sq. ft. and is now the second largest at the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond rated property, with an elegant dining room, expansive living room, gourmet kitchen and custom handcrafted touches by world-renowned artisans. The Fifth Avenue Suite also marks the introduction of The Peninsula group’s signature advanced guest room tablet technology to the hotel.

Designed by New York-based Bill Rooney of Bill Rooney Studio Inc. to reflect a modern design reminiscent of a grand New York apartment, the one-bedroom suite opens to a crisp entryway complete with fully paneled white leather walls and black and white granite flooring to exude a chic, yet elegant look. An expansive, bright living room has been intentionally designed to highlight the stunning views of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue from the oversized windows included within. The room features polished fine wood-trimmed walls with herringbone walnut flooring, an 80-inch flat screen television and relaxing seating area focusing around the views of Fifth Avenue.

The stunning 10-seat dining room can be combined or separated from the living room by hand-crafted, decorative glass panel doors with a New York-inspired geometric motif created by local artisan, Michael Glickman. Diners will be enveloped by hand-painted floral motif murals by Hong Kong-based artist David Qian. A gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances connects to the dining room, complete with an interior wine cellar to accommodate up to 50 bottles of wine.

In the bedroom, a custom-made headboard crafted from embossed leather to highlight the New York skyline has been hand sculpted by London-based artist, Helen Amy Murray. A southern-facing window with views that expand down Fifth Avenue delivers an ideal backdrop of the city scape below, inclusive of a bird’s eye view of the Museum of Modern Art’s Sculpture Garden.

An expansive walk-in dressing area with custom built millwork connects to the bedroom to accommodate all luggage and clothing needs for the duration of ones time in the city. Around the corner lies a magnificent marble bathroom with a large soaking Jacuzzi tub framed by a tryptic glass mural created by Brooklyn-based artist, Michael Davis. A separate study is located off the main entry way, complete with a working desk, 65-inch television and closet. The elegant area boasts deep wood trimmed paneling throughout.