Holiday aircraft availability has become extremely low. But, there is still time to book your last minute charter travel. Due to our software that tracks aircraft location and travel profiles, we will quickly provide you with the best solution that fits your needs.

Call today and save money and avoid sold-out fares by booking your private charter holiday flight today. Choose your preferred aircraft, secure the best holiday travel dates, and avoid premium fees. It’s that simple.

Don’t delay and end up paying premium rates. Book now, save big, and relax — we’ll take care of the rest.

Contact us at: [email protected] • 347.50.WINGZ • wingzup.biz

HERE ARE SOME OF THE WAYS YOU CAN FLY WITH US:

Private Jet Charter Services

Wingz Up offers a full range of premier private jet services worldwide. You name it and we are happy to provide it.

In Flight Catering

Gourmet catering is available for any number of passengers on every flight, upon your request. Our staff and concierge services offers unparalleled levels of service and fine dining options for all situations. Access to Thousands of Private Jets Wingz Up has access to the largest network of private flight operators to enable you to choose the most suitable, efficient and economical aircraft for your flight anywhere in the world. With a wide range of aircraft from Turbo Props up to Jumbo Jets our network of flight operators will enable you to choose the most suitable, efficient and economical aircraft for your flight anywhere. Private helicopter charters The fastest and most convenient ways to get in-and-out of major cities or locations far away from private airports. These private helicopters offer spacious cabins and panoramic views to provide the highest level of luxury and comfort Executive Jet Charter Flights Experts at Wingz Up arrange executive private jet charter flights with the highest level of service, to and from anywhere in the world, for our clients. Executives private jet charters experience world class service and a variety of concierge and VIP amenities. Private Aircraft Safety and Standards We cover you to the same high standards that we cover ourselves. On any given private charter flight, any day, and any airplane, we are happy to list you or your company as additional insured on the carriers policy. For more information about Private Jet Charters contact us now. Private Flight Concierge Services You will be assigned your own private charter travel consultant and personal concierge to assist with your travel, dining and entertainment needs. Wingz Up executive jet service can meet the needs of the most discerning traveler. Ground to Air Transportation Limousines of any size and level of luxury are available to transport you to/from your private flight on your exact schedule. Ground transportation can be scheduled, ready and waiting for all departures, arrivals and anywhere in between.