Quasar Expeditions – pioneers in providing unique travel experiences in South America – from adventure cruising to overland safaris – announce brand new and exclusive expeditions in partnership with discerning UK travellers club, Globalista and Steppes Travel – one of the UK’s leading adventure tour operators. With these latest adventures, Sure in the knowledge that each expedition has been precision engineered to help protect the endemic wildlife of the Galapagos, passengers aboard these chartered tours will have an experience like none other and enjoy a fully immersive educational adventure, getting a deeper insight into this unique archipelago.

Galapagos Cruise with Rebecca Goldstein and Steven Pinker

From $9,400 per person

9 – 19 March 2017

American philosopher, novelist and recipient of the National Humanities Award by President Obama for ‘bringing philosophy into conversation with culture’, Rebecca Goldstein joins Steven Pinker, pre-eminent psychologist, Harvard professor and linguist, to follow in the footsteps of Charles Darwin. On this trip, passengers will get to observe the clear evolutionary path displayed by the vivid wildlife on these unspoiled islands. The tour highlights the archipelago’s most interesting habitants including the blue-footed boobies, Galapagos penguins, giant tortoises and flightless cormorants with narrative from two of today’s most important thinkers – a rare privilege. Pinker will deliver informative lectures and insightful thoughts on all the Galapagos has to offer aboard Quasar Expedition’s 32 passenger M/V Evolution yacht.

Galapagos Cruise with Richard Dawkins

From $9,400 per person

7 – 17 December 2017, and 14 – 24 December 2017

Alongside Richard Dawkins, one of the world’s foremost evolutionary biologists and Fellow of the Royal Society, spend the days amidst an abundance of colorful wildlife. Vibrant yellow iguanas dot the rocks of Dragon Hill whilst blush-pink flamingos balance in the salt water lagoon of Santa Cruz Island and great frigate birds flash their red neck pouches in the hope of attracting a mate. Explore the various landscapes of seven different islands with Dawkins; from the black hardened lava flow of the volcanic Sullivan Bay to the green algae covered floor of Tagus Cove, this archipelago showcases the endless diversity of nature. Aboard The M/V Evolution yacht, Richard Dawkins will be escorting excursions during the 8 day – 7 night itinerary and giving lectures aboard the boutique vessel.

About Quasar Expeditions

Quasar Expeditions has been providing adventure enthusiasts with a unique luxury experience in South America for the past thirty years. Quasar inspires to encourage adventure-seekers all around the world to experience the mixture of extravagance and exploration they have to offer in remote places of the planet. Born out of founders (and Ecuadorian natives) Eduardo and Dolores Diez’s passion for the untouched natural beauty of the Galapagos Islands, which they first discovered in the 70’s, Quasar has grown into one of the region’s preeminent exclusive travel companies. Quasar’s offerings, currently including two luxury yachts in the Galapagos, high-end expeditions through Peru and Ecuador, Amazon jungle adventures and expeditions through Patagonia, blend the highest levels of personal service, technology and over the top comfort.

