Resident Magazine embodies the aspirational luxury lifestyle. We bring you the best in luxury travel, hotels and restaurants, real estate and luxury homes, celebrity news, fashion trends, and events from around the world.

On Saturday, December 18, 2016, we at Resident celebrated with our December cover star, Ian Mellencamp. The event was held at Hotel Chantelle (92 Ludlow Street in New York City). Our esteemed sponsors includes STANDARD DEVIATION, MAISON CUBI WINES, and NOTORIOUS PINK.

IAN MELLENCAMP ROCKS OUT WITH STANDARD DEVIATION & RESIDENT MAGAZINE

Standard Deviation Launches new line of menswear & Ian Mellencamp’s Capsule Collection

Resident Magazine Celebrates December Issue Cover Star Ian Mellencamp

WHO: Ian Mellencamp (Musician), TK Wonder (Model), Cipriana Quann (Model), Jazmin Grimaldi (Model, Socialite), Manuel Luna-Gonzales (Owner, Standard Deviation), Stephanie Park (Owner, Standard Deviation), Michael Travin (Publisher, Resident Magazine), Melissa Kassis (Associate Publisher, Resident Magazine) and more

WHAT: Starting off at Hotel Chantelle, Ian Mellencamp and STANDARD DEVIATION began the evening in conjunction with Resident Magazine to celebrate Ian Mellencamp’s December issue cover.

Guests were able to get a feel of Ian’s capsule collection as well as Standard Deviation’s new line of USA made, denim and menswear.

Attendees were able to take fun videos at a GIF station (The Bosco) and sip rosé courtesy of Notorious Pink and Cubi while they flipped through the pages of Resident Magazine’s latest issue including Ian’s six-page cover feature.

As guests headed from Hotel Chantelle to Mercury Lounge, they received a gift bag from Standard Deviation with a signature STANDARD DEVIATION hat and lookbook with the debut collection. At Mercury Lounge, Ian Mellencamp played his final show of 2016 and had the whole crowd rocking with tracks from his sophomore EP, Free AF. Models TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann came to support the musician as well as Jazmin Grimaldi, all enjoyed the fusion of music and menswear at this iconic venue, where the walls were donned by posters featuring Ian’s designs for Standard Deviation. Both Ian Mellencamp and drummer, Daniel Sousa, wore STANDARD DEVIATION pieces for the performance.

SPONSORS: Standard Deviation, Notorious Pink, Cubi

WHEN: Saturday, December 17th, 2016

WHERE: Hotel Chantelle & Mercury Lounge

SOCIAL: @ianmellecamp, @stddevnyc, @ny_resident

Here are some photos from this event: