By: Lisa Loverro

The New Year brings new goals and plenty of new “bucket list” ideas. Here’s a roundup of some extraordinary hotel experiences you’ll want to add to that bucket and give you plenty of bragging rights at your next cocktail party:

Sleep with the Fishes

The Manta Resort, Tanzania (themantaresort.com)

Located on Pemba Island, a remote island off the east coast of Africa, sits the Manta Resort. Accommodations here include one underwater room, anchored just off the Tanzanian coast. The landing deck at this unusual accommodation is located sea level for some spectacular sun worshipping and star gazing, but head downstairs to the bedroom and you’ll be surrounded by panes of glass with an almost 360 degree viewing of the magical underwater world. Underwater spotlights attract squid and other unusual creatures of the night, which might have you sleeping with one eye open.

Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (atlantisthepalm.com)

Atlantis, The Palm’s underwater accommodations are unique and exotic to say the least, and it’s located in the equally exotic emirate of Dubai. Adjacent to a huge aquarium, it’s intimate and romantic, with a touch of adventure. Just don’t be surprised if you wake up face-to-face some of the Persian Gulf’s more unusual sea creatures.

Get High

Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica Canopy Tree House, Peru (inkaterra.com)

Take to the treetops and have a rainforest experience like no other! Inkaterra’s Canopy Tree House offers complete seclusion in the Peruvian South Eastern Amazon. With just one room here, the Tree House is built on a private platform and adjoining the famous Canopy Walkway at 90 feet above the lush jungle below. From the remarkable vantage point high in the canopy, you’ll be able to view wild animal species that are not usually visible from the ground. Event better, the jungle sounds will lull you to sleep at night after a relaxing cocktail at the Canopy Bar. And if you get a bit freaked out by some of the jungle sounds, fret not. Your walkie-talkie will easily summon your Canopy Butler for some wine to calm the nerves.

Fit For A Queen

Goring Hotel, London (thegoring.com)

Located directly behind Buckingham Palace book a room in the hotel’s Royal Suite, where Kate Middleton spent the night before her Royal wedding to Prince William. Stretching the entire length of the hotel’s top floor and overlooking the Goring Gardens, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom suite also includes a drawing room and dining room complete with a grand piano. The suite is filled with a collection of British antiques including books, clocks and Georgian decanters and glassware. The shower in the master bedroom is large enough to hold six and showcases an original painting of Queen Victoria, protected by safety glass.

The suite might be a bit over the top but think of the bragging rights to claim having slept in the same bed where the future Queen spent her last evening as a single woman.

Spacation

Laucala Island, Fiji (laucala.com)

Laucala, a private island of Fiji is comprised of just 25 villas, with epic diving, rainforest walks and golf. The best part of this paradise island is their spa comprised of individual bungalows; all having private relaxation rooms and outdoor soaking tubs with complete privacy. Treatments begin in a relaxation lounge fitted with day beds and an open fireplace, followed by a footbath incorporating a hibiscus, honey and sugar-crystal polish and a gentle massage. Signature experiences range from Fijian hot-and-cold stone therapy to body scrubs using volcanic soil from the island and mineral crystal therapy. The island itself might seem like a long journey, but it’s worth every bit of jet lag.