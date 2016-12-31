By: Chelsey Travin and Michael Raffa

The Grafton on Sunset is a modern, newly renovated boutique hotel located in the heart of West Hollywood on the Sunset strip in Los Angeles, California. West Hollywood provides great access to all Los Angeles has to offer including great restaurants, nightlife, shopping, hiking, and the many tourist attractions. The hotel features a valet service to make renting a car hassle-free. On the other hand, if you’re not renting a car the hotel is located in a convenient spot to hail a taxi or call an uber (which is very inexpensive)!

Upon entering the hotel, the staff of the Grafton on Sunset were extremely welcoming and helpful after a long day of traveling. The lobby features a zebra print couch and colorful walls, which gives the guests a real “Hollywood feel” from the moment you walk through the door. The lobby also includes a guitar shaped cocktail bar called Bar 20 with has great cocktails and California wine. Occasionally there is a live band which adds to the edgy vibe of the hotel. On the lowest level, the hotel boasts the largest outdoor pool on the strip (saltwater and heated) that is surrounded by very comfortable lounge chairs with food and drink service. This unique offering made for a perfect and relaxing day in the city where the sun is always shining.

The Grafton on Sunset has 108 rooms with suites that have convenient access to the pool. The rooms are rock star themed to fit the Sunset Blvd theme featuring a large, life-size portrait of a concert on the wall. In addition, the rooms are large and clean with an HD TV, work desk, safe for valuable belongings, eco-friendly toiletries, daily room service, and even complimentary Wi-Fi throughout your stay. Other amenities and services in the hotel include a gym with various equipment, a business center, 24/7 concierge service to help guide you with activities and recommendations. In addition, the hotel also is home to the world renowned restaurant, Oliver’s Prime Steakhouse.

Overall, our stay at the Grafton on Sunset was excellent and we fully recommend it for a business trip, romantic weekend getaway, or a family trip as the hotel as so much to offer for everyone. We loved relaxing by the pool and having a drink at Bar 20. The central location allowed us to move around the city at ease from clubbing in West Hollywood to shopping in Santa Monica and everywhere in between. Next time you go to Los Angeles, Grafton on Sunset will be waiting for you.