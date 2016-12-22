0 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

In New York City over the holidays? Here are some extravagant Midtown Manhattan culinary options to celebrate the holidays and also ring the in New Year.

Dining at La Grenouille is as much of an experience as it is a sumptuous degustation. This iconic Midtown institution has recreated haute French cuisine and throughout December they are offering a month long affair of extravagance with their special three course St Sylvestre menu with a fixed price at $164. Owner Philippe Masson treats every guest as a personal friend with his warm demeanor. Enjoy some of his family’s favorite culinary masterpieces such as the truffle soufflé, gratineed oysters with champagne sabayon, seared and chilled foie gras with Sauternes, curried lobster medallions, or Mr. Masson’s holiday roasted chicken with chestnuts and truffle along with a classic soufflé for dessert that is simply divine.

For an over the top and unforgettable New Year’s Eve indulge in their lavish NYE Five Course Gala degustation featuring Caviar, Lobster, Foie Gras, Prince Edward Oysters, Wagyu Beef, Dover Sole, Roast Truffle Chicken and more. A five-piece band will be playing the greatest French Jazz hits of the ‘20s and ‘30s. There is one seating from 7:30pm until 9:00pm and an open champagne bar during the midnight countdown to 2017 for $470/person

La Grenouille, 3 east 52 st, NYC 212 752 1495 La-grenouille.com

Get into the holiday spirt at the historic Papillon Bistro & Bar, located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan on 54th Street. This 11,000-square-foot two-story rustic and elegant French restaurant features a 70-foot-long, wood-paneled bar on the ground floor that’s often filled with a vibrant mix of high-energy patrons. Glittering with gold, green and red, this group of charismatic and vibrant restaurants operated by The Celtic Developers Group, dazzles customers every holiday season with their grand decorations on top of their cozy, antique interiors. Massive wreaths, garland, tinsel, bows and bulbs, deck the halls and fill the walls of this bustling midtown bistro and bar.

The Provencal-inspired eatery serving French classics is just steps from Central Park, the Museum of Modern Art and the famous 5th Avenue shops which is a perfect located for those enjoying midtown’s many attractions while in town for the holiday season. Stop by on Saturday evening for Leopoldo Mucci’s Caffe Taci held in the beautiful Belle Epoque style dining room where tenors, sopranos and baritones from the Metropolitan Opera house stop by to perform their perfected arias from some of the most famous operas in the world for a perfect night out. With their strong following in the theater industry their New Year’s Eve 3 course prix fixe dinner is bound to be an electrifying night.

Papillon Bistro 22 East 54 St NYC 212 754 9006 Papillonbistro.com

Just steps away from the action of Times Square is Ocean Prime that specializes in fresh steak and seafood fare. For New Year’s Eve they will have a special menu featuring a special Cocktail Kiss On 52nd made with Belvedere Wild Berry Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower, Fresh Lemon Juice, Cranberry Juice, Muddled Fresh Strawberries served alongside seared Nantucket bay scallops with truffle, caviar & champagne, followed by oxtail ravioli and Maine lobster ragout, or Parma ham wrapped tilefish and a delectable warm butter cake.

Ocean Prime 123 West 52 st NYC 212 956 1404

Ocean-prime.com