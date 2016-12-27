0 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

Even if you didn’t get everything on your Christmas wish list, here are some of the top 10 must have tech gadgets for 2017 designed to make your life easier.

Turn your iphone into a DSLR and shoot professional looking photo with the CamKix Camera Lens kit that includes a fish eye, macro lens and wide angle lens.

https://www.amazon.com/CamKix-Camera-Lens-Kit-iPhone/dp/B00PGY7148

Even if your partner doesn’t listen to you, Amazon Echo will and with pleasure- through its voice recognition and Alexa’s predictive intelligence it will control your light and thermostat, plays your music, orders food and UBERs, and answer virtually any question you may have, if only it could clean the house…

https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Echo-Bluetooth-Speaker-with-WiFi-Alexa/dp/B00X4WHP5E

Now you can purchase a less expensive iphone or ipad with lower memory thanks to the Sandisk iexpand 128 GB USB mobile flash drive. Easily transfer and transport large files and free up memory on your device.

https://www.amazon.com/SanDisk-iXpand-iPhone-SDIX30C-128G-GN6NE-Version/dp/B01CIEBXZG/ref=dp_ob_title_ce

The latest Microsoft Surface Pro 4 features a 6th generation Intel Core M processor, 128 GB of storage, 4 GB RAM, and up to 9 hours of video playback

https://www.amazon.com/Microsoft-Surface-Intel-Windows-Anniversary/dp/B01LXV077R/ref=dp_ob_title_ce

Apple Watch 2

https://www.amazon.com/Apple-42mm-Smart-Watch-Aluminum/dp/B00WUKULAC/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1482701820&sr=8-1&keywords=apple+watch+2

Port the entire contents of a desktop computer’s hard drive in your palm with Samsung’s T3 2 Terabyte T3 USB 3.1 Portable External SSD

Holds millions of songs and hundreds of HD movies for those long haul plane rides.

https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-T3-Portable-SSD-MU-PT2T0B/dp/B01AVF6UHK/ref=sr_1_5?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1482699794&sr=1-5&keywords=samsung+ssd+external+portable

Microsoft Surface Studio

https://www.amazon.com/Microsoft-Surface-Studio-Memory-Hybrid/dp/B01M8PBGUW/ref=sr_1_1?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1482702086&sr=1-1&keywords=microsoft+surface+studio

For an immersive television experience, the Samsung curved 4K UHD television features billions of colors for a lifelike picture unlike anything in the market.

https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-UN55KU6500-Curved-55-Inch-Ultra/dp/B01E6BL5SO/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1482700835&sr=8-2&keywords=samsung%2Buhd%2Bcurved%2Btv&th=1

UE Roll Waterproof Roll- Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

https://www.amazon.com/Volcano-Wireless-Portable-Bluetooth-Waterproof/dp/B01FFV59PY/ref=sr_1_1?s=electronics&ie=UTF8&qid=1482702131&sr=1-1-spons&keywords=ue+roll&psc=1

If you are inspired by Shark Tank and one of your 2017 resolutions includes inventing the next big thing- expand your imagination and see your inventions realized with the at home Dremel Idea Builder 3D Printer.

https://www.amazon.com/Dremel-Idea-Builder-3D-Printer/dp/B01MYNZER4/ref=sr_1_1?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1482700348&sr=1-1&keywords=3d+printer