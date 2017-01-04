The organization Wall Street Rocks presented a very special veterans’ benefit show on December 16th to raise money for military veterans and first responders. Billy Gibbons, of ZZ Top, celebrated his birthday with a packed house. Also in attendance was John Popper from Blues Traveler, who amazed with his great voice and harmonica and Patty Smyth, who dropped in for a surprise performance.

The concert took place at the Highland Ballroom with an all-star band including: Carmine Rojas, from David Bowie‘s band, Benton Blount from America’s Got Talent, legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff and Musical Director Martin Guigui. Hosting the show was Eddie Trunk from VH1 who brought fun and laughs all night.

Wall Street Rocks is a unique collaboration of employees across the financial, technology and entertainment industry focused on supporting heroic Americans who serve our nation. From brave soldiers deployed around the world who protect our freedoms, to first responders who selflessly venture into dangerous emergency situations here at home, these courageous men and women have our backs every day. For Wall Street Rocks and its volunteers, life is not just about spreadsheets and the bottom line. They believe in honoring the brave folks who serve America by giving to the charities that give back to them and their families.

Friday’s concert benefitted two charities; Hope for the Warriors and Operation Finally Home. Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources. Operation Finally Home provides custom-built, mortgage free homes to America’s military heroes and widows of the fallen, those who have worn Americas uniform and sacrifices so much to defend our freedoms and values.