3550 South Ocean, a rare new addition to the coveted Palm Beach shoreline, has officially launched sales, DDG announced today. The luxury condominium features 30 expansive residences that each boast private outdoor space and unobstructed water views as well as a host of upscale amenities, and is the first new ground-up oceanfront development on Palm Beach in over a decade. Available residences currently begin at $2.3 million.

3550 South Ocean is developed and built by DDG, an award-winning integrated real estate development firm known for its progressive design aesthetic and highly successful residential buildings in California and New York. The building’s striking modern architecture is a collaboration with leading local architecture firms Kobi Karp Architecture and Garcia Stromberg. 3550 South Ocean marks DDG’s first foray into Florida.

“We’ve been looking for the right occasion to introduce the DDG brand to the South Florida marketplace for some time, and when we came across the 3550 South Ocean Boulevard site we knew we had found that ideal property,” said Joseph A. McMillan, Jr., chairman and CEO of DDG. “To be directly on the beach is not only a unique opportunity for buyers, but also for us as developers. We are thrilled to be bringing DDG’s dedication to design and craftsmanship to Palm Beach, and to help redefine what luxury living on the beach can be.”

“3550 South Ocean is addressing buyers’ needs for ground-up new luxury homes on the beach, with an elevated level of design, so we have not been surprised by all the early interest in the project,” said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman of Douglas Elliman. “We anticipate increased interest over the upcoming months.”

The light-filled two- and three-bedroom residences, including penthouses, in the seven-story condominium range from 2,500- to 3,400-square-feet, and each feature direct elevator access, entry foyers and private balconies. The building’s contemporary sawtooth form creates unique positioning that bathes each residence indirectly in northern light, while offering the best water views and ocean breezes. The five penthouses boast sweeping private rooftop terraces for entertaining as well as Atlantic Ocean views to the east and Intracoastal Waterway views to the west. All residences will be delivered move-in ready.

The interior design is a collaboration between DDG and internationally acclaimed design firm Champalimaud, designers of some of the world’s leading luxury hotels as well as numerous custom private homes. It channels timeless Palm Beach style to create clean contemporary lines and a soft color palette marked by materials including chiseled limestone; white and gray travertine; local coral stone; and white oak. Hallmarks of the residential interiors include open and expansive chef-caliber kitchens with custom oversize islands composed of intricate stonework, solid oak herringbone flooring and top-of-the-line appliance and fixture packages. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows, open living areas and sliding doors to private covered balconies enhance the natural light and water views and blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

3550 South Ocean has curated a selection of lifestyle amenities for residents that include private beach access, a beachfront swimming pool and sun terrace, a fitness studio with natural light, on-site surf board and stand-up paddleboard storage rack, private gated access and private parking. It is also a Preferred Partner of the nearby Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a Forbes Five-Star property and one of the highest rated spas in the country. As a Preferred Partner, residents of 3550 South Ocean will have access to one of Florida’s finest luxury spas, set on seven acres of oceanfront and lush tropical gardens. The Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa was ranked the number one ‘Top Resort’ in Florida, as part of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Nestled in the tranquil southern tip of Palm Beach, the building is just minutes from the world-class dining and shopping of Worth Avenue and the opulent parties and galas that define the town’s winter season. 3550 South Ocean is also situated near many of the area’s most popular landmarks, including leading museums and cultural institutions like the Norton Museum and the Society of the Four Arts Garden. It is just a 15-minute drive from the Palm Beach International Airport.

DDG will break ground on 3550 South Ocean this quarter, with completion expected in 2018. The sales gallery is located at 205 South Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, FL. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, please contact the sales team [email protected] , or visit www.3550southocean.com.