the gallery. And after getting to know Philippe rather well — he does indeed have a serious fetish for vintage Aston Martin motor cars. ‘’Aston Martin is a 102 year old classic British heritage business, And in all that time they’ve manufactured only 75,000 cars.’’ In other words this is the world’s finest example of an exemplary production line honed to absolute perfection. ‘’My favorite one is the Aston Martin DB6. I developed a love for that car at a very early age. As a kid I was a huge fan of James Bond movies, and for me the Aston Martin DB6 is the most beautiful car there is. It is a work of art. The HG Contemporary is getting buzz for its staple of hot talked about talent such as Retna — the hottest artist in the world right now, and who in fact created the album cover for Justin Bieber’s latest hit album. Then of course the aforementioned Massimo Agostinelli whose anagram infused celebrity pop images completely sold out that night. ‘’Art must challenge the senses,’’ Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim explains. And by so doing his imprimatur seems to be to gather a stable of artists whose work have one thread in common – wordplay. Whether its through the anagrams of Massimo Agostinelli or the use of the very own calligraphy language that signify the work of Retna or the fabulous work of the artist Jan Larsen whose appropriation of iconic advertising tag lines and imagery is indeed masterful. Add to that yet another legendary PHG Contemporary opening featuring the amazing photographs of the 80’s iconoclast Lee Jaffe of the very young Jean Michel Basquiat and neverbefore-seen images of the late, great, Bob Marley. The Cancer born bachelor with the sweetest brownstone loft in the way chic West Village of Greenwich Village travels the world constantly whether that is to Dubai in March of 2016 where he staged a Pop Up satellite of his gallery in collaboration with the sparkling brand new Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai. He is always packing the Goyard and Halliburton luggage to head to Art Basel in Hong Kong or Miami or London for the noted Frieze Art Fair. ‘’The social commodity is vital to my strategy. My ideal was to always have an event driven gallery to also host charity events and cocktail receptions. All while enjoying beautiful art. I have enjoyed the process very much.’’ This 2017 his buzzy art gallery is getting ready to debut the first solo show of the noted San Francisco conceptual artist Laura Kimpton and his brand new exclusive talent the Swedish born Alexander Klingspor who this astute arbiter has already declared ‘’the Toulouse Lautrec of the 21st Century’’. All art aficionados should now without doubt have the PH Contemporary Gallery in the heart of Chelsea on their radar!!