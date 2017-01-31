From a Real Estate Mogul/Film Producer to one of the nation’s Top Lawyers – we have listed the 7 people to know in the year to come.
Charles Harder is lead counsel for Hulk Hogan in the lawsuit that resulted in a $140 million jury verdict in March 2016, which forced Gawker Media into bankruptcy. After that victory, Mr. Harder filed a lawsuit on behalf of First Lady-elect Melania Trump in September 2016 against UK newspaper the Daily Mail, seeking $150 million, defamation. Mr. Harder has been a litigation attorney in Los Angeles for 20 years. His other clients in public lawsuits have included Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Cameron Diaz, Clint Eastwood, Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon, among many others. Mr. Harder also serves as Editor and Co-Author of the law treatise Entertainment Law & Litigation. He has been listed repeatedly as one the Top 100 “Power Lawyers” in America by The Hollywood Reporter (one of only 30 litigators).
hmafirm.com
Charles S. Cohen – Owner, President, and CEO of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation – has achieved a national reputation for exceptional business acumen, innovation, and creativity. His real estate portfolio includes over 12 million square feet of prime commercial properties in New York, Texas, Southeast Florida, and Southern California. He redeveloped Manhattan’s D&D Building, Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center, Design Center of the Americas, and Decorative Center Houston, all of which serve thousands of design professionals and design aficionados.
A lifelong film enthusiast, Cohen has produced Academy Award nominated films; his Cohen Media Group produces and distributes renowned independent and foreign films throughout the world, while the Cohen Film Collection is comprised of over 800 landmark films.
cohenbrothersrealty.com, godesigngo.com/cohen-design-centers/
In 1990, Dominique Serra imagined the world’s first 4X4 off road all-female rally and founded Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, now in its 27th year. The rally offers an unforgettable 10 days in the heart of the Moroccan desert. Off road, map and compass in hand, independently, and competing from all nationalities, the women take off on an adventure of a lifetime. Dominique has continued to expand the event, to build and evolve with the times around its core values: courage, surpassing oneself, loyalty, mutual aid and solidarity.
In 2013, Dominique was decorated by Chantal Jouanno, Senator of Paris, and received the insignia of Chevalier in the Order of the Legion of Honor and is distinguished by His Majesty King Mohammed VI himself, as an Officer Wissam Al Alaoui. She describes herself as a woman of character with a heart of a feminist and a soul of a champion. The 27th annual rally takes place between March 17 and April 1, 2017.
Rallyeaichadesgazelles.com
A beauty industry veteran, Angelo David Pisacreta is the owner and Creative Director of Angelo David Salon. He is a world-renowned stylist, colorist and makeover specialist. Additionally, he is the originator of Couture Hair extensions, fillers, hairpieces, additions and wigs, and developer of The Angelo David Hair Care collection. By pairing his impeccable designing skills with artistic cutting, coloring and styling abilities, Angelo has transformed even the most challenging hair into lust-worthy locks.
Angelo David, who has become known as the “go-to” stylist for Couture Hair extensions and thinning hair solutions, recently appeared on “Good Morning America,” working his makeover miracles on three women with hair loss problems. According to Angelo, “There is nothing more rewarding than being able to change how someone sees herself, boost her self-esteem and uplift her feelings, all within the course of an hour or two. Every day I get to make someone look and feel wonderful.”
angelodavid.com
Shana Schlossberg and her innovative online concierge service EZBZ, aims to help fix life’s little problems with a few keystrokes. Established in 2011, EZBZ is an honest, social marketplace where users post whenever they seek out a product or service, and responses are generated in the form of competitive bids from local businesses. Once a query is entered, EZ BZ identifies and notifies local vendors that offer that product or service, sending them a request allowing them to respond with pricing and availability. Users typically begin receiving responses from businesses in minutes and, in many cases, with accurate pricing, thus saving the consumer time spent making phone calls, comparing prices or searching online.
EZBZ’s goal is to offer its users a solution that is simple, efficient and affordable, while empowering thousands of local businesses that now have an equal opportunity to bid for a consumer’s business. The myEZBZ technology is available via myEZBZ.com, and for free download from the Apple App Store and in Google Play Store. This partnership is a part of EZBZ, Inc. Founder and CEO Shana Schlossberg’s larger vision of ensuring the success of small businesses in the digital age.
Tony Fortuna is the owner of upscale American restaurant, T-Bar Steak & Lounge, on the Upper East side. Creating a new spin on the classic steakhouse comes with a creativity and genius that has kept T-Bar amongst the top of New York’s social dining scene. Fortuna keeps a watchful eye over the sophisticated dining space to guarantee a delightful experience to guests and celebrities alike. Among the celebrities that have dined at T-Bar Steak and Lounge include supermodel Iman, New York Giants Eli Manning, and, The View host, Whoopi Goldberg. Expertly crafted cuisines favored by T-Bar’s loyal guests include the perfectly spiced Yellowfin Tuna Tartar, the flavorful Cavatelli “Antonucci” pasta and the fresh Mediterranean Branzino.
tbarnyc.com
Massimo Sola is the Executive Chef at the SoHo Provençal restaurant MAMO. Massimo is originally from Milan and has been in the culinary industry for 32 years. From 1985, he studied in Liguria at Istituto Migliorini Hotel School. Sola opened his restaurant Ristorante Quattro Mori in Varese, Italy in 1993. This restaurant received a Michelin star in November 2007. Throughout his tenure at the restaurant, he emphasized the use of high quality techniques in a simple manner. Massimo won Best Chef of the Lombardia region in 2009. Sola then went on to become the Executive Chef at Eataly in Rome in 2012, where he worked for a year and a half.
In 2014, Chef Massimo joined Mike Mammoliti to open the New York outpost of the popular Provencal restaurant, MAMO Le Michelangelo. At MAMO, Sola skillfully prepares the menu passed on from MAMO with his Michelin-starred technique and crafts consistent market specials. Chef Sola also won the Il Primo Manhattan 2016 competition for New York’s best pasta dish – his winning dish was an exquisite spin on a traditional pasta carbonara, or as the judges called it, a “quasi carbonara” made with finesse and elegance.
mamonyc.com