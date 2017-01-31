In 1990, Dominique Serra imagined the world’s first 4X4 off road all-female rally and founded Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, now in its 27th year. The rally offers an unforgettable 10 days in the heart of the Moroccan desert. Off road, map and compass in hand, independently, and competing from all nationalities, the women take off on an adventure of a lifetime. Dominique has continued to expand the event, to build and evolve with the times around its core values: courage, surpassing oneself, loyalty, mutual aid and solidarity.

In 2013, Dominique was decorated by Chantal Jouanno, Senator of Paris, and received the insignia of Chevalier in the Order of the Legion of Honor and is distinguished by His Majesty King Mohammed VI himself, as an Officer Wissam Al Alaoui. She describes herself as a woman of character with a heart of a feminist and a soul of a champion. The 27th annual rally takes place between March 17 and April 1, 2017.

