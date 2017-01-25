The Astor at Broadway & 75th Street, a condominium conversion by HFZ Capital Group, played host to Rago Auction Gallery and an exhibition of modern furniture from some of the great 20th century masters. Cocktails were served in the sales center, a four bedroom $7,589,000 residence.

ABOUT RAGO AUCTION

Rago is a leading U.S. auction house with $33 million in annual sales. We serve thousands of sellers and buyers internationally with a singular blend of global reach and personal service. A world-class venue through which to buy and sell, we hold auctions and sell privately. We offer insurance valuations and appraisals for personal property; estate services from appraisal to auction and clean out; exhibitions and lectures in house and online. Rago is based in New Jersey, midway between Philadelphia and New York City.

David Rago began dealing in American decorative ceramics at the age of sixteen, at a flea market in his home state of New Jersey. Today, with partners Suzanne Perrault and Miriam Tucker, he oversees the auction house that bears his name, sells privately in the field of 20th/21st C. Design, lectures nationally and appears as an expert appraiser for the PBS series, Antiques Roadshow, where he specializes in decorative ceramics and porcelain.

David Rago and Suzanne Perrault have appeared as appraisers on Antiques Roadshow since its inception in 1996. Today, with the addition of appraisers Sebastian Clarke, Meredith Hilferty and Sarah Churgin, Rago provides expertise in furniture, decorative arts, paintings and prints, sculpture, jewelry, silver and metalwork.