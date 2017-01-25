This season, Redken Global Creative Director Guido capitalized on tousled texture at the Men’s FW2017 Prada Show.

 

“This season at Prada, I drew inspiration from eccentric intellectuals. Each boy’s hair was prepped, but left individualized with a rough texture in an innocent way. The girls were treated in a similar fashion by keeping up their natural texture with a large barrel iron. Both the boys and girls were finished off with Redken Wind Blown 05 to keep the look airy and tousled.”  – Guido

 

GET THE LOOK

 

 

LOOK 1 – MEN

• Prep the hair with Redken Go Clean Daily Care Moisturizing Shampoo For Men.

• Allow hair to try naturally to bring out its natural texture.

• Once hair is fully dry, spray in a good amount of Redken Wind Blown 05 for a wind-blown, dry-spun finish.

• Using fingers, part hair at the top. Use a spray water bottle to dampen hair.

• Smooth hair at the crown with fingertips for a polished, 1920’s look.

 

 

LOOK 2 –WOMEN

• Start with damp hair. Create a natural middle part with your fingers.

• Add Redken Satinwear 04 Heat Protecting Blow Dry Lotion to protect hair from heat.

• Blow dry hair straight with a boar-bristled brush until dry.

• Then use Redken Wind Blown 05 to add texture to the hair.

• Using a large size curling iron create a soft, natural movement from the middle to end of the hair.

• Finish by tucking the hair behind the ear.

 

PRODUCTS USED:

 

 

 

 

