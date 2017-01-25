This season, Redken Global Creative Director Guido capitalized on tousled texture at the Men’s FW2017 Prada Show.

“This season at Prada, I drew inspiration from eccentric intellectuals. Each boy’s hair was prepped, but left individualized with a rough texture in an innocent way. The girls were treated in a similar fashion by keeping up their natural texture with a large barrel iron. Both the boys and girls were finished off with Redken Wind Blown 05 to keep the look airy and tousled.” – Guido

GET THE LOOK

LOOK 1 – MEN



• Prep the hair with Redken Go Clean Daily Care Moisturizing Shampoo For Men.

• Allow hair to try naturally to bring out its natural texture.

• Once hair is fully dry, spray in a good amount of Redken Wind Blown 05 for a wind-blown, dry-spun finish.

• Using fingers, part hair at the top. Use a spray water bottle to dampen hair.

• Smooth hair at the crown with fingertips for a polished, 1920’s look.