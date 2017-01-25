This season, Redken Global Creative Director Guido capitalized on tousled texture at the Men’s FW2017 Prada Show.
“This season at Prada, I drew inspiration from eccentric intellectuals. Each boy’s hair was prepped, but left individualized with a rough texture in an innocent way. The girls were treated in a similar fashion by keeping up their natural texture with a large barrel iron. Both the boys and girls were finished off with Redken Wind Blown 05 to keep the look airy and tousled.” – Guido
GET THE LOOK
LOOK 1 – MEN
• Prep the hair with Redken Go Clean Daily Care Moisturizing Shampoo For Men.
• Allow hair to try naturally to bring out its natural texture.
• Once hair is fully dry, spray in a good amount of Redken Wind Blown 05 for a wind-blown, dry-spun finish.
• Using fingers, part hair at the top. Use a spray water bottle to dampen hair.
• Smooth hair at the crown with fingertips for a polished, 1920’s look.
LOOK 2 –WOMEN
• Start with damp hair. Create a natural middle part with your fingers.
• Add Redken Satinwear 04 Heat Protecting Blow Dry Lotion to protect hair from heat.
• Blow dry hair straight with a boar-bristled brush until dry.
• Then use Redken Wind Blown 05 to add texture to the hair.
• Using a large size curling iron create a soft, natural movement from the middle to end of the hair.
• Finish by tucking the hair behind the ear.
PRODUCTS USED: