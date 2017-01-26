Shoma Group, one of South Florida’s leading real estate development firms, is pleased to announce its first residential development in Miami Beach, Eleven on Lenox. A collection of 11 exclusive beach houses nestled in one of South Beach’s most desirable neighborhoods, Eleven on Lenox is a celebration of the beach house that combines the spirit of Miami Beach with the style and prestige of an exclusive address.

Located within walking distance from vibrant Lincoln Road, Eleven on Lenox is surrounded by culture with the area’s chic shopping and dazzling dining destinations and attractions right at your door step. Introducing a more metropolitan feel to private residential living, the project’s neighbors include New World Symphony, The Wolfsonian Museum and Miami’s historic Art Deco district, offering buyers the rewarding benefit of walking to shop, dine and play.

“These beach houses capture the spirit of a coastal retreat, infused with the luxury, style and sophistication of a private home,” said Masoud Shojaee, President and Chairman of the Board at Shoma Group. “As Shoma Group’s first foray into residential development in Miami Beach, the project is poised to elevate South Beach living with premier amenities that few, if any, neighboring projects have been able to deliver until now.”

The visionary project will encompass 11 state-of-the-art beach houses ranging from 4,403 to 4,669 square feet – excluding outside terraces and balconies – designed to evoke the beauty of the natural world with sand, stone and ceramic textures featured throughout. Realized over three expansive floors, Eleven on Lenox will offer groundbreaking technology and lavish amenities including a private parking garage, four parking spaces, a private elevator, a rooftop terrace ranging from 772 to 1,146 square feet with a summer kitchen, a luxurious private pool, a custom Italian spa bath, a Poliform kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, and a smart lighting system that mimics the rhythm of day.