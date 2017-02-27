South Africa – *see under: apartheid, Mandela, and wildlife.

Were a dictionary to exist based on the popular associations certain words have for us, this is likely how it would read. The very mention of South Africa culls forth televised moments, debate-worthy issues and the headlines that informed our youth. For many, South Africa has become no more than a metaphor – a place on the map that has been relegated to serve as a symbol for post-apartheid, a remote destination located somewhere between the History

Channel and National Geographic, a series of exotic mental images accompanied either by Peter Gabriel’s Biko or by a faux ethnic soundtrack born in Hollywood. Of course, there exists another South Africa – one whose diverse landscape remains in constant dialogue with its many enduring cultures, one replete in memorable images, tastes, sounds and scents, one that leaves a permanent mark on our understanding of the world and our place in it. A South Africa with its own hidden planets.

Arriving at the Fairlawn, a Boutique hotel on the outskirts of Johannesburg, is like venturing into Nadine Gordimer’s Occasion for Loving. The French provincial suite with Eastern motifs evokes precisely the sort of lost world that the novel’s main character, Jessica Stilwell, would have occupied. The property is built on a former estate that retains both its colonial whimsy and grandeur. It is the kind of luxury that exudes permanence, the kind that could only have been conceived under a social order that thought itself invincible. Johannesburg’s Apartheid Museum reaffirms my theory.

With films, audios, and vivid testimonies exploring the rise and fall of apartheid, the interactive museum is anything but a prosaic account of history. Rather, it is a time-machine, catapulting one into the periods preceding, during and following apartheid. A visit to Constitutional Hill and the notorious Old Fort makes a perfect adjunct to this journey.

