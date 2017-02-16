RESIDENT MAGAZINE has created a compelling paradigm for local media, combining print, digital, and events seamlessly into a package that is appealing to both reader and advertiser alike.
FEATURED ARTICLE
Your provided article to be highlighted in our resident.com website
RESIDENT INSIDER BANNER
Dedicated article to be part of our Newsletter
BANNER/TILE/FAT SKYSCRAPER ADS
Your creative will be placed throughout our website
1117×200 pixel banner format | 300×250 pixel tile format | 240×400 pixel fat skyscraper format (sidebar)
RESIDENT.COM – TRAVEL SECTION ADS
Your creative will be placed throughout our travel section of our website
1117×200 pixel banner format | 300×250 pixel tile format
DEDICATED EMAILS
Your own content to be sent out to the targeted audience
SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE
Your content will be incorporated into our social media pages to be viewed by all our followers.
SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS