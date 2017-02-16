RESIDENT MAGAZINE has created a compelling paradigm for local media, combining print, digital, and events seamlessly into a package that is appealing to both reader and advertiser alike.

FEATURED ARTICLE

Your provided article to be highlighted in our resident.com website

RESIDENT INSIDER BANNER

Dedicated article to be part of our Newsletter

BANNER/TILE/FAT SKYSCRAPER ADS

Your creative will be placed throughout our website

1117×200 pixel banner format | 300×250 pixel tile format | 240×400 pixel fat skyscraper format (sidebar)

RESIDENT.COM – TRAVEL SECTION ADS

Your creative will be placed throughout our travel section of our website

1117×200 pixel banner format | 300×250 pixel tile format

DEDICATED EMAILS

Your own content to be sent out to the targeted audience

SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

Your content will be incorporated into our social media pages to be viewed by all our followers.

SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS