Upon entering the voluminous 2-story entry hall graced by a sweeping limestone staircase and majestic fireplace, you are taken away by elegance. Soaring 10 to 14 feet, the architecturally-distinctive ceilings lend airiness throughout the house with generously-proportioned rooms of unique yet complementary styles adorned with extensive wainscoting, moldings and millwork, graceful columns, intricate built-ins, the finest European light fixtures, 13 imported fireplaces from Italy and Portugal plus countless other stunning details. Complementing the sculptural main stairway is a hand-finished Paul Urat raw steel/waxed staircase to the bedroom level plus an elevator that transports you from floor to floor. The main level is an entertainer’s haven with large light-filled

gracious rooms of indescribable beauty: an awe inspiring family room spills out to the rear porch via triple sets of French doors; a regal formal dining room; masterpiece gourmet Italian chef’s kitchen adorned with 2 islands, plaster ceiling beams, Pietra Cardoza and Calacatta marble; sun-drenched breakfast room; gorgeous sky-lit oval great room which leads outside; pub room with a custom bar; stately library and study. Ascend the work-of-art staircase to the master suite, a luxurious sanctuary glamorized by his and hers bathrooms, dressing/sitting areas, huge custom-fitted closets, opulent spa baths, and an outdoor Jacuzzi for romantic moments together. Every substantially-sized bedroom has its own lovely sitting area and spa-like ensuite bath. Views of the stunning grounds can also be enjoyed from multiple balconies. The breathtaking lower level is indescribable with a museum quality wine cellar graced by Roman brick and Jerusalem limestone floor, a massive entertaining/recreation room and theater, gym that connects to the bedroom upstairs, and a large fully-equipped octagonal catering kitchen providing seamless access to outside. Here awaits a never-to-be-equaled opportunity to own a residence of the highest pedigree in an exclusive, sought-after locale.

$39,000,000

