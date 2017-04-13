AMAZING Cover Party last night for our Marvelous Cover Star, WENDY WILLIAMS. We would like to extend an enormous THANK YOU for the special mention on your show.

Thank you to our partner Lovage NYC for its delicious cocktails and yummy bites and Plukka for their beautiful jewelry!

ABOUT WENDY WILLIAMS from Wikipedia

Wendy Williams Hunter (born Wendy Joan Williams; July 18, 1964) is an American television host, actress, author, fashion designer, and former radio personality. She has hosted the nationally syndicated television talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, since 2008. She has become one of the most popular female hosts in daytime television.

Prior to television, Williams was a radio DJ and host and quickly became known in New York as a “shock jockette”. She gained notoriety for her on-air spats with celebrities and was the subject of the 2006 VH1 reality TV series, The Wendy Williams Experience, which broadcast events surrounding her radio show. She was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009.

She has written a New York Times best-selling autobiography and six other books, and has created various product lines including a fashion line, a jewelry collection and a wig line. On her 50th birthday, the council of Asbury Park renamed the street she grew up on, to Wendy Williams Way.

ABOUT THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW

Radio host and author Wendy Williams joins the daytime syndicated talk-show field, bringing her distinctive personality to television. In addition to celebrity interviews, regular segments include Hot Topics, which usually opens the show and features Williams giving her honest, opinionated and often-unpredictable take on the latest pop-culture and entertainment headlines, and Ask Wendy, in which she offers advice to audience members seeking solutions to their problems. The daily, hourlong program is broadcast from a studio in New York City.