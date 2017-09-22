0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Andy Vilar, Natalie Vilar Alyssa Romaine, Alex Balandis, Allie Rubin, Sarah Kass Ryan Esko, Mack 100 Ryan Esko, Chef Adam Beairsto Michelle Shaw, Eli Rosales Kevin Cabrera, Carolina Vargas Heather Roberts, Shaunna Kelley, Amanda Rassi GM4_6945 GM4_6942 GM4_6904 GM4_6903 GM4_6891 GM4_6862 GM4_6852 Evelyn Davila, Ali-Marcelle Lee-Sin Brittany Adams, Dan Adams, Julio Murillo Brad Ellman, Matt Welding, Victoria Jackman, Eric Coombs

On Tuesday, September 19, South Florida executives and VIPs came together for ‘A Night of Smiles,’ a private charity event held at Smokey Bones Bar + Fire Grill to support South Florida charity Together Giving Smiles (better known as Juntos Regalando Sonrisas). The outcome? More than $60,000 donated to the charity which supports children in need in South Florida and Latin America!

Juntos Regalando Sonrisas (JRS) dedicates itself to helping children in need through providing access to basic needs, play and wishes for children faced with economic and/or health challenges in South Florida and Latin America, allowing kids to be kids.

While raising money and learning about what JRS does for underprivileged children, attendees indulged in delicious food and beverage items donated by Smokey Bones, including its signature craft cocktails like the Smooth Bourbon Blackberry Lemonade, Sweet Bourbon Peach Tea, and Triple Rum Punch along with savory dishes like steaks, chicken wings, grilled chicken, broccoli, grilled corn, potatoes and the signature giant Hawaiian ribeye.

In a world today where natural disasters and politics have been overshadowing the good news, Smokey Bones and Together Giving Smiles served as a reminder that uniting people can truly make a difference.