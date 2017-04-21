Last evening in New York City, the cast of “Abundant Acreage Available” celebrated the premier of their film at Bagatelle. The exclusive fête was produced by A-List Communications as part of its successful “Supper Suite” pop-up held at North America’s top film festivals.
Throughout the night, guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres prepared by Bagatelle’s Executive Chef, Nicolas Frezal, signature cocktails by Tequila Avion, wine by Line 39 wines, and Miller-Coors offered its Blue Moon Belgian White, a Belgian-style withier.
Some notable names in attendance were the stars of “Abundant Acreage Available” Terry Kinney, Francis Guinan, Steve Coulter, Max Gail, and Amy Ryan (Bridge of Spies); as well as Director Angus MacLachlan (Goodbye to All That).
Widely recognized as a Meatpacking District staple and NYC institution, this flagship location continues to thrive after nearly a decade in the neighborhood, reminding guests daily of the unique and magnetic ambiance that made it famous.
