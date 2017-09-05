0 SHARES 84 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Grit. Feist. Music. Edge. Sex. Provocation. Escapism. Oops!

The AP girl as we know her best, takes on Autumn/Winter 2017 in a film campaign directed by Anton Corbijn; starring hero girls Elise Crombez and Magdalena Frackowiak, and introducing Abbie Fowler as “cloakroom girl”.

The scene is set. The pool table sits beneath the glow of the dim lights and an eager crowd awaits. Enter Elise: wild, sassy and rock ‘n’ roll in her black Deanna lingerie set and leather biker jacket. She’s playing for the bottom half. Meanwhile, Chantilly-pretty in lace and leather pencil skirt comes Magdalena in her Peachy little look. She’s playing for the top half. They’re both playing to win. It’s time to place your bets.

But, as it turns out, this isn’t a game for prying eyes. This is a game for two. Women and their seductive side, be that something playful or be it kinky and a little naughty; vintage-revived or fashion-forward.

The spirit of Agent Provocateur returns: its Nineties-born heritage, its dynamism and wit, a sense of grit and strength – because Agent Provocateur was always the original agent of seduction, its women powerful and strong. Drawing on this empowering history, creative director Sarah Shotton puts the thrill of Soho back in your lingerie drawer. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re all about the top half or more about the bottom half. It’s up to you.

Follow this link to watch the director’s cut: www.agentprovocateur.com/teaseandhustle

The film sits at the centre of the Agent Provocateur Tease & Hustle campaign for Autumn/Winter 2017. Taking a 360 approach to engage the brand’s audience, the themes of Anton Corbijn’s film: anticipation & empowerment will be leveraged across all brand communication. Ahead of the film’s release on 5th September, a ‘Tease’ element will be revealed through flyposting in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles as well as windows in Agent Provocateur boutiques internationally. Stay tuned to discover the ‘Hustle’…

About the film creative

A music-video producer, photographer and film director, Anton Corbijn is the mind behind films Control, The American, A Most Wanted Man and creative director of Depeche Mode and U2. He delves into the music culture that so belongs to Agent Provocateur for the Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign, with Massive Attack’s “Pray For Rain” as the lead track throughout.

About the collection

Agent Provocateur product featured in the film and 12 accompanying campaign stills, spotlight Autumn/Winter 2017’s key styles, which include: Deanna, Dusty, Mila, Peachy, Phoebe, Poppie, Rayna and Violetta.

ABOUT AGENT PROVOCATEUR

Founded in 1994, Agent Provocateur opened its first boutique in London’s Soho. Since then, the brand has gone on to become globally recognized and under the creative direction of Sarah Shotton, has become British cult, redefining what lingerie is and can be. Provocative, theatrical, sensual and playful, Agent Provocateur is known for its use of beautiful fabrications and craftsmanship combined with Avant Garde fashion sense.

Credits

Director: Anton Corbijn

Models: Magdalena Frackowiak, Élise Crombez and Abbie Fowler

Make Up Artist: Niamh Quinn

Hair Stylist: Raphael Salley

Manicurist: Adam Slee