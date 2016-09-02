AichG Hamptons House

These events are curated for our attendees and will be introducing them to some of our top chosen brands. Our well attended Sunset Soiree was previously sponsored by top leading brands such as Just Water, BarkThins, and Pop Chips (to just to name a few) and had Bravo shooting on location! The Poolside Pop up with Dina "Dish It Girl" Deleasa, was a hit that boasted a sinfully delicious palate!

These events are curated for our attendees and will be introducing them to some of our top chosen brands. Our well attended Sunset Soiree was previously sponsored by top leading brands such as Just Water, BarkThins, and Pop Chips (to just to name a few) and had Bravo shooting on location! The Poolside Pop up with Dina "Dish It Girl" Deleasa, was a hit that boasted a sinfully delicious palate!

Diana Cooper, Publicist Heather Grabin, Jocelyn Wallace, & Beatrice O'Connor

Every Friday night, Girls Night Out promotes an intriguing opportunity to get glammed up before going out on the town!

Are you ready to sweat? We are pleased to announce our new fitness series on Sundays with Richard Decker of Studio 89! He will be conducting a brutal, drenching, very sought after Military Style Bootcamp.

Celebrity Hair Stylists, Phillip Wolff and Chief Behr from WolffBehr, have arrived in the Hamptons! Take advantage of this rare opportunity and get the new look you have been craving!

Porsche of Huntington and Alpha Social Club are co hosting the Men’s Lifestyle Lounge Pop-Up Event right here at the AichG house! Explore new and exciting products geared towards the Hamptons Man.

Sip & Shop while you walk and talk this Sunday August 21! Showing off their unique products are vendors including French Sole, Ladaska Mechelle, Rodan and Fields, and many more!