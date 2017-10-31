0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The NYC Hospitality Alliance is a broad-based membership association founded in 2012 to foster the growth and vitality of the industry that has made New York City the Hospitality Capital of the World. It is the first association ever formed in New York City representing all facets of this diverse industry: restaurants, bars, lounges, destination hotels and major industry suppliers. The Alliance is committed to advancing, with a clear and unified voice, an agenda focused on opportunity, economic investment and job creation. The Alliance supports pro-growth public policy, encourages investment in and promotion of NYC’s hospitality industry and evaluates the development, implementation and fairness of relevant government regulations. By providing education and training, access to expert consultants and opportunities to collaborate and exchange ideas, The Alliance helps ensure that its members have the necessary tools to grow and prosper and continue to offer the world-class quality of service.

The NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie explains, “The NYC hospitality industry is vital to the local economy and social fabric of our city. Historically, hospitality business owners in the five boroughs didn’t have their own citywide association to serve and represent them. So that’s what we set out to do, form an organization to make sure they are treated fairly by governemnt so they can continue to employ people, pay taxes, open great restauarants and bars, and make money.”

He continues, “The industry is always changing. The best place to be successful is in NYC, but it’s also the toughest place to suceed. High rents, intense competiton, and the new and ever changing laws and regulations make it very difficult to stay in business and be successful. When restaurants and bars open in neighborhoods, business owners often feel like they’re under attack. It’s our job to be their advocate. This industry is vital to our city and these business owners need and deserve to have a strong voice representing them in the halls of governent. The Allliance also helps our members stay informed of trends, laws and regulations. We provide education and training to make sure they stay on top of their game. The nature of the industry is working nights, weekends and holidays which often prevents them from networking. So we host events and forums where people can come together, talk about the industry and have fun. Additionally, they can learn from each other and even open new businesses together. We foster a community among hospitality industry professionls.”

The Alliance has about 2,000 members throughout the five boroughs which range from a neighborhood pub to a large nightclub, a pizzeria to a four star restaurant and everything in between. The Alliance’s Board of Directors include individuals from The Tao Group, Rosa Mexicana, Soho House, The Standard Hotels, Fun Bars and more. Members of the Hospitality Alliance are able attend courses on food safety, business technology as well as fun events like the NYC Hospitality Alliance Awards that recognize individuals in the industry for their achievements and successes. The next restaurant roundtable series event on October 19th will focus on how to choose the right financing for your business. They also hold Quarterly cocktail parties to help business owners network and get to know each other.

To become a member:

thenycalliance.org/membership

thenycalliance.org