Andy Hilfiger x ARTISTIX Fashion

On Monday, September 12th, Andy Hilfiger presented The ARTISTIX Equality collection desgined by Greg Polisseni at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station during New York Fashion Week. ARTISTIX presented 29 original looks, each designed by Polisseni’s based on his two paintings titled, Equality.

“The collection is titled Equality based off of my two paintings,” said Polisseni of his S/S 2017 women’s line. “I spent 48 hours creating the paintings, using both my right and left hand. Each stroke of paint that I made with my right hand, I had to then replicate with my left hand, thus the title of Equality.”

The NYFW on-site show drew a packed house. While the clothing spoke for itself, the intense celebrity presence added to the brand's growing popularity. From Tommy Hilfiger to Karrueche, the front row was jammed with familiar faces, bringing a mass amount of press and social media hits. Some of the celebrities in attendance included, Madison Beer and The Janes, Dee Ocleppo, Miss Jay Alexander, Olympian Medalists Nia Ali and Brianna Rollins, WNBA legend Swin Cash, Denis Dunaway of Alice Cooper and Frank Ferrer of Guns and Roses.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our show,” said Andy Hilfiger. “Our goal was to create a wearable collection of pieces that merge art and rock ’n’ roll. We did just that! The Equality collection in NYC Street Chic.”

While the general feel of the collection is New York City streetwear chic, the line also featured bikinis, bodysuits, and rompers. The collection is set to hit stores nationwide in spring of 2017. The show was sponsored by Neuma Beauty, Ella-V Candy Jewelry, Giulietta’s Cantina Club, NuEvolution Cosmetics, Sam Edelman, Bonhuer Jewelry and Brooklyn Charm. The hair team was lead by master hairstylist Alex Budai while the makeup team was lead by Raul Ottero. All photography was provided by Robert Hicks.