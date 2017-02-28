A beauty industry veteran, Angelo David Pisacreta, owner and Creative Director of Angelo David Salon, is a world-renowned stylist, colorist, makeover specialist, and a leading hair expert for thinning hair and hair loss. He is also the originator of Couture Hair Extensions, Fillers, Hairpieces, Additions and Wigs, and developer of The Angelo David Hair Care collection. By pairing his impeccable designing skills with artistic cutting, coloring and styling abilities, Angelo has transformed even the most challenging hair into lust-worthy locks.

Located on Madison Avenue, the Angelo David Salon boasts a team of highly trained staff members, who are dedicated to making each and every client feel welcome and appreciated. Pisacreta and his team of exceptional beauty specialists are known for “The Consultation”, a highly customized treatment plan that takes into account the specific desires and lifestyle of each client. Following an in-depth talk and look at your locks in the salon’s private Consultation Room, Angelo David Couture Extensions & AdditionsTM are designed on-site to match your hair texture, type and color. The type of extensions and application process used are specifically selected to match your day-to-day routine— as the ultimate accessory, your tresses should blend seamlessly into your lifestyle for an always beautiful, natural look. Following the application, the hair is cut and styled for flawless blending.Angelo has worked with many celebrities, including Christie Brinkley, LuAnn de Lesseps, Aviva Drescher, Carrie Preston, Tamara Tunie, Alexa Ray Joel, Coco Rocha, Kelly Rutherford and many others…

Due to his vast experience with hair, hair health and hair growth, Angelo realized that hair health issues often begin inside the body, not on the surface. Angelo David Hair Care and Angelo David Couture Brush Collection are available online at www.angelodavid.com.

ABOUT ANGELO DAVID

Angelo’s passions are his clients, his talented team and his family, who continually inspire him to create new hair care products and hair pieces that help women look and feel their very best. Also an avid philanthropist, Angelo David partnered up with New York radio station 95.5 PLJ for the second annual Blow Out Breast Cancer event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this past October 2016. Proceeds of the event go directly to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), an international research organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer.

angelodavid.com