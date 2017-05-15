Animal Ashram’s founder Leesa Rowland hosted over 100 guests in an event honoring Last Chance for Animal’s Founder Chris DeRose in an support of Last Chance For Animals and Animal Ashram. The event that was in support of Last Chance For Animals and Animal Ashram was chair Robin Cofer, Liz Derringer, Arden Wohl.

Guests were greeted by shirtless male models whose faces were painted as animals serving vegan hors d’oeuvres by Walid Hammami’s WILD and vegan ice cream pops By Chloe. Highlights of the event included Dina Fanai serenading the crowd and Animal Ashram’s founding member Larry Wohl emceeing the art silent auction and raffle at The Gallery on West 26th street. Following the art and cocktail reception there was an intimate vegan sit-down dinner for 30 Animal Ashram’s supporter at Bottinos.

The silent auction includes art from artists Victor San Andres, Romero Britto, Margaret Zox Brown, Carolyn E. Davis, Marianna Fox (M. Fox), Charles Fazzino, Ed Heck, Peter Max, Burton Morris, Patrick McMullan, Peter Reginato, Jeff Rodgers & Annie Watt.

Guests included: Leesa Rowland, Chris DeRose, Robin Cofer, Liz Derringer, Larry Wohl, Arden Wohl, Mary and Peter Max, Dorinda Medley,Shannon Elizabeth, Cassandra Seidenfeld, Victor Medina-San Andres, Kathryn Rotella, Lee Fryd, Hank Stampfel, Jane Scher, Glenn Myles & Jennifer Myles , Dominick D’Alleva, Barry Jacobson, Montgomery Frazier & Ben Mindich, Allen Hassan, Mandy Welty, John Mesa, Amelia Doggwiler , Wendy Diamond , Shawni Alexander, Marianna Fox , Dex Phillip, Ashley Silverman , Larry Silverman, and Chris Longoria

There was amazing selection of raffle prizes and gift certificates from including Studio 19NYC Hair Salon gift certificate donated by Vasilia Hatgidimitriou, Mina D. Necklace, Revel Rouge, Lisa Clampitt Matchmaking, Wild Restaurant, Pet Pantry, Flirt Beauty Boutique, Dr. John Mesa Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Intraceuticals O2 Facial by Dr. Yasmin Djeffadine, IPL Treatment by Jane Scher’s RC, BSN, Arden Wohl x Cri de Coeur, SoulCycle, Ethos Gallery Dinner

Photo Credits: David Lominska, Diana De Rosa Photography, Hope Gainer