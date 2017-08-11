0 SHARES 7 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

At the International SPA Association’s East Coast Media Event held Tuesday at iconic Gotham Hall in New York City, spa professionals offered treatments, products and immersion experiences to attending media. As the longest standing media event in the spa industry, this year attracted national news outlets such as AP, CBS and NBC, and top-tier journalists from travel, beauty and business. Journalists were educated on the newest spa trends while experiencing mini-treatments from 21 sponsors from the U.S., Italy and the Dominican Republic.

“ISPA is honored to host an event for our members where the media can experience the wonderful treatments they offer. When we all work together to promote the spa industry, we see the strong, steady growth that was revealed in the ISPA U.S. Spa Industry Study statistics we released at the event,” said ISPA President Lynne McNees.



ISPA announced that for the first time in the history of the study, the total number of visits to spas rose above 180 million. The industry also continues to experience steady growth in overall revenue, locations and revenue per visit.

The following ISPA members participated in the event as Premier Sponsors and offered unique spa treatments:

âme Spa & Wellness Collective at Turnberry Isle Miami Resort offered a soundwave massage table experience, which uses dynamic acoustic stimulation to provide a new anti-stress experience.

Aspira The Spa offered facial renewal acupuncture, which rejuvenates and revitalizes the facial tissue by allowing the muscles to lift and tone organically.

Beauty Changes Livesoffered LED light therapy, which involves the application of specific wavelengths of light to tissue to obtain therapeutic benefits.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villasoffered a functional movement screening, which looked at upper extremity, trunk, and lower extremity movement and balance, and quick tips on what exercises or stretches may help with any deficiencies that were noted in the screening.

Chuan Body + Soul at Langham Place, New Yorkoffered a taste of its Chuan stone therapy, which combines traditional Chinese medicine and custom blended oils, as well as Saltability Himalayan salt, to re-mineralize and restore a sense of balance and harmony.

Comphy offered custom sleep consultations with sleep researcher Dr. Rebecca Robbins to provide personalized tips based on lifestyle and sleep habits.

Envy Medical offered DermalInfusion, a non-invasive, three-in-one advanced skin resurfacing treatment that exfoliates, extracts and infuses skin with condition-specific serums.

HydroPeptide and Premier57 offered an anti-wrinkle express facial, which infuses skin with a restorative and revolutionary patented amino acid technology designed to significantly improve the appearance of skin’s fullness and elasticity.

O2 Chair offered the O2 Experience, the world’s first breathing chair treatment that delivers a combination of zero gravity, nap breathing exercise, synchronized swinging movement, oxygen concentrator, optional heating, soothing sound/instruction and wake up.

Sanitas Skincare offered a contouring and sculpting anti-gravity facial with exfoliation, massage and peptides.

Sundara Inn & Spa offered guided meditation while lounging in a hammock for a tranquil retreat in the city.

Technogym offered athletic performance training with the SKILLMILL, the first machine to allow everyday athletes to improve their power, speed, stamina and agility in a single product.

The Lodge at Woodloch offered a salt stone massage to highlight the healing benefits of salt, touting benefits including reduced inflammation, restored minerals and deep relaxation.

The Marmara Park Avenue offered a mindfulness ritual with BuDhaGirl, in which attendees received BuDhaGirl bangles and practiced the Intention-Setting Ritual.

The Spa at the Peaks offered a vitality bar tasting, including unique and delectable herbal teas, tinctures and honeys from the Naturopathica Vitality Bar, and sensorial and healing remedies for the skin and body.

Well & Being Spa – Wellness offered a makeup refresher with tips to leave you looking healthy, energized and refreshed, and a hand scrub bar infusing exfoliation and relaxing massage.



Four Spotlight Sponsors included Airomé, which displayed an aromatherapy bar highlighting essential oil diffusers; Medaesthetique, which offered a red-carpet facial; Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa, which provided a nutritionist to meet with attendees to discuss individual nutrition goals; Relâche Spa at Gaylord Hotels, which provided BIOTEC Eye and Lip Duo treatments; and Vair Spa at Borgo Egnazia, which provided a taste of Puglia with local flavors and ingredients.











