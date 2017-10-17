0 SHARES 2 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Crown Royal, one of America’s best-selling and most-loved whiskies, has re-enlisted the creative brilliance of actor and comedian J.B. Smoove to help fuel its flavored whisky collection, which includes Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whiskey and Crown Royal Vanilla Flavored Whiskey. As a leader within the nearly 10 million case flavored whisky category that grew 8% last year1, Crown Royal looks to celebrate the fun-loving side and irresistibly delicious side of whisky with a spirited campaign, titled “Crown Royal Regal Apple: The Musical.”

The latest work between J.B. and Crown Royal premiered last week and it’s a complete showstopper. In a true creative collaboration, J.B. and his crew teamed up with director Greg Brunkalla, Anomaly New York and Storefront Music to create a pulsating original track “It’s Apple Time, Baby,” and a series of short films, which also include an exuberant dance number choreographed by Fatima Robinson. The main film features J.B. strutting through a lavish nightclub, as patrons jump into his dance and join his crew for Crown Royal Regal Apple shots – all while not missing a beat. The integrated marketing plan consists of TV, social media, public relations and bar events rolling out nationwide this October and continuing throughout 2018.

“From the day I took the name ‘Smoove’ I knew it was my destiny to one day be crowned the first official ‘King of Flavor!’ Now while Crown Royal Vanilla has been near and dear to me for a while I knew I had to find the savory ying to that sweet Vanilla yang! Then along came Crown Royal Regal Apple!!! Woo, like peanut butter and jelly, like Bonnie and Clyde, better yet like a leopard and a tiger!” said actor/comedian J.B. Smoove. “See on the one hand a leopard and a tiger are a lot alike, they’re majestic, regal and powerful…but on the other hand very different! One of them has spots and the other has stripes! And that gives you a choice! Smoove and sweet like Crown Royal Vanilla? Or savory and sexy like Crown Royal Regal Apple? Either way, just like a leopard and a tiger make sure you enjoy them responsibly cause trust me they do bite!”

To commemorate J.B.’s starring role and new-found crooner skills, Crown Royal crowned him as its “King of Flavor” during an uproarious coronation in New York hosted by comedian Chris DiStefano. This is not the first foray for Crown Royal and the newly anointed King. Over the last year, J.B. brought out the true meaning of “Vanilla So Good,” to launch Crown Royal Vanilla, as well as appeared in a series of hilarious recipe videos – including a now-viral video created with the foodies at Tasty on making the comedian’s signature Spiked Banana Pudding “Smoovie.” The delectable how-to video brings together the deliciousness of Vanilla, along with a side of life advice that only J.B. can deliver.

As part of his King duties, J.B. will carry the banner for Crown Royal’s award-winning flavored whiskies through events, media appearances and video content reinforcing the tempting irresistibility of Crown Royal Regal Apple, the smooth deliciousness of Crown Royal Vanilla – and further support the brand’s commitment to remind consumers to drink responsibly. King’s orders!

Chilled Neat Apple Shot

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Regal Apple

The Big Apple

1.5 Crown Royal Regal Apple

.75 oz. Ginger Ale

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Garnish with Lemon Wedge

Instructions: Combine Crown Royal Regal Apple, ginger ale and fresh lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Pour into a rocks glass over ice and garnish with a lemon wedge.

The Green Flag

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Regal Apple

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

.25 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Ginger Beer

Instructions: Build all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Stir and pour into a collins glass with ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Vanilla Old Fashioned

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Vanilla

0.25 oz. Simply Syrup

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

3 dashes Orange Bitters

Orange Peel Twist

Instructions: In old-fashioned glass, combine simple syrup and bitters. Fill glass halfway with ice, then stir. Add enough ice to fill glass. Squeeze orange peel over glass to extract oils, add peel to glass and add whiskey. Stir just until drink is cold and serve.

Crown Vanilla and Hella Cola

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Vanilla

1 oz. Hella Cola Cocktail Syrup

3.5 oz. Club Soda

Whole Madagascar Vanilla Bean

Wedge of lime, optional

Instructions: Fill a highball glass with ice; add Crown Royal Vanilla, Hella Cola Cocktail Syrup and Club Soda. Using vanilla bean as a stirrer, gently stir drink for several seconds and leave vanilla bean in with straw. Drop in lime wedge without squeezing (optional).











