For the first time, Maison Margiela opened its doors to press and guests to showcase the Autumn-Winter 2017 ‘Artisanal’ Collection within our Parisian headquarters. Debuted Wednesday July 5th as part of Paris Haute Couture Week, the Collection presents an array of revisited silhouettes, echoing a newly defined language of glamour.

Discover the full collection online.