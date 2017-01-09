0 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

California Living..

New York transplant, Melanie Goldberger is the go to for person’s seeking lavish pads! Take a look at 18625 Wells Drive!

This is the property that you’ll regret not buying. Rarely does an opportunity to own one flat acre with a classic 1923 Spanish hacienda come along at this very reasonable market value. Enjoy California sunshine all year-round in the tile courtyard surrounded by the much desired single-story estate. The sparkling glimmering pool is framed by swaying palm trees. Relax in the pool house and enjoy the expansive rolling lawn. Host a lifetime of cherished family memories within this walled, gated compound. Reap the rewards with appreciation of any and all improvements. Smart investment to capture the prized jewel of the Valley.

For more on this property click here