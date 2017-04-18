Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Anthony Mackie, Lee Daniels, Jeffrey Wright, Andre Holland, Emily Mortimer, Jussie Smollett and La La Anthony, among others, joined AT&T andTribeca to celebrate the launch of their new film initiative, AT&T Presents: Untold Stories: An Inclusive Film Program in Collaboration with Tribeca, at a luncheon at Thalassa in New York City.

Following a morning of a Facebook live pitch event in NYC, the luncheon was held to honor inclusivity in filmmaking and spotlight the five emerging filmmakers selected for the program. Faraday Okoro was announced as the first ever recipient of the $1 million dollars in funding to create his film, along with mentorship from seasoned industry professionals and guaranteed distribution from AT&T, including DIRECTV NOW.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2017

WHERE: Thalassa, New York City